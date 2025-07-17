EVENTFUL: You can go Rockin’ the River, savor the honey and blueberry festival, or celebrate Pow Wow this weekend

It’s another summer weekend! An event in Wayne County invites the public to learn about bees, honey and wild blueberries. Also in the Poconos, the Pocono Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival continues through Saturday. But first let's start with an annual concert series in Wilkes-Barre.

Rockin’ the River

Facebook / Visit Luzerne County Rockin' the River is a seven-year tradition in Wilkes-Barre.

Friday will be a beautiful night to watch the sun go down right by the Susquehanna River with a rock concert.

Visit Luzerne County’s annual Rockin' the River concert series continues with “Maybe I’m Amazed: A Tribute to Paul McCartney, with Tori V. & The Karma.”

The free concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the River Common at Millennium Circle in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and grab a spot on the lawn.

Food and drink vendors will be there to get the party started at 5 p.m. Next week’s Rockin’ the River concert will feature an AC/DC tribute band.

Honey and blueberry festival

Equestrian House is an event venue and vacation rental property in Pleasant Mount, Wayne County.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Equestrian House is a former horse farm that now serves as a relaxing getaway and event space in the Poconos.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Wild blueberries are ripe for the picking at Equestrian House.

In addition to seven rental units, the site has a fishing pond, a bee farm, tennis and basketball courts and other unique features.

Formerly a horse farm, a barn on the property has been renovated for events.

At the honey and blueberry festival this weekend and next, owner Roger Aguinaldo invites the public to learn about bees and honey at the apiary, where he cares for 18 bee hives. Several vendors will set up in the barn and honey tastings will be offered.

Visitors can also explore the property’s nature trails and pick from wild blueberry bushes. The festival is free, but an agritourism tour costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

“Eight years ago, my family and I bought the property,” Aguinaldo said. “We have a pool. We have a fishing pond on the property with a fountain in it, nature trails, and over 100 acres of nature that you can enjoy, just relax and rejuvenate.”

Pow Wow

Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania's Native Americans A pow wow includes music, dance and other Native American traditions.

A cultural celebration of Native American customs and traditions is happening Saturday and Sunday in Luzerne County.

The Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania’s Native Americans is hosting the Pow Wow.

Native Americans will wear the regalia and represent the customs of their tribes in the dance circle. Vendors will sell Native American crafts, art and more.

In addition to dancing, entertainment will include traditional drumming and tomahawk throwing.

The Pow Wow is both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Rotawanis in Drums. Admission is $6.

River Valley Film Festival

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News "How I Spent My Summer Vacation" will be screened Saturday afternoon as part of the River Valley Film Festival.

Not the outdoorsy type? You could catch a movie at the inaugural River Valley Film Festival in Williamsport.

The festival, hosted by Lycoming Arts, begins Friday with a red carpet event on West 4th Street. There will be food, art, music and other film-themed fun.

Feature films, shorts and documentaries will be screened Friday through Sunday at the AMC Classic theater in Williamsport.

"American Comic" is a mockumentary about two stand-up comedians while "How I Spent My Summer Vacation" is about a 13-year-old girl learning that death is inevitable. Click here for showtimes.

Other things to do this weekend: