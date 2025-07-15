PSP: Expect 'delays, backups and congestion' due to Vance's West Pittston visit on Wednesday

When you're expecting a dignitary, you can expect delays, and Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Luzerne County on Wednesday will be no exception.

Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning motorists that the V.P.'s 1 p.m. speech at Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston will result in "delays, backups, and congestion" in and around the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Route 11, and "other local roadways in the Pittston area."

That also will include local parking restrictions in neighborhoods around the venue, 777 Ash St., West Pittston.

Vance is scheduled to promote the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which President Donald Trump signed on July 4.

Crowds won't be limited to motorists and supporters.

Before Vance takes the stage inside, demonstrators are expected to rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Pittston Park on Exeter Avenue.

WVIA will bring you full coverage of the day's events online here at WVIA.org and on our WVIA-FM local radio broadcasts.