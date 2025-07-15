100 WVIA Way
PSP: Expect 'delays, backups and congestion' due to Vance's West Pittston visit on Wednesday

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
JD Vance speaks during a 2022 U.S. Senate Republican Primary debate in Ohio. Vance, now the Vice President of the United States, is scheduled to speak at Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston, Luzerne County, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Joshua A. Bickel
/
The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
JD Vance is seen during a 2022 U.S. Senate Republican Primary debate in Ohio. Vance, now the Vice President of the United States, will speak at Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston, Luzerne County, on Wednesday, July 16.

When you're expecting a dignitary, you can expect delays, and Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Luzerne County on Wednesday will be no exception.

Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning motorists that the V.P.'s 1 p.m. speech at Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston will result in "delays, backups, and congestion" in and around the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Route 11, and "other local roadways in the Pittston area."

That also will include local parking restrictions in neighborhoods around the venue, 777 Ash St., West Pittston.

Vance is scheduled to promote the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which President Donald Trump signed on July 4.

Crowds won't be limited to motorists and supporters.

Before Vance takes the stage inside, demonstrators are expected to rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Pittston Park on Exeter Avenue.

WVIA will bring you full coverage of the day's events online here at WVIA.org and on our WVIA-FM local radio broadcasts.
