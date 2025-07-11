Vice President JD Vance will visit Luzerne County next Wednesday

Vice President JD Vance will visit West Pittston on Wednesday to tout the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Donald Trump signed last week, the White House announced today.

The White House did not release Vance’s exact destination.

The Republican vice president will visit the Luzerne County borough, where fewer than 5,000 people live, to highlight the act, whose tax cuts and other measures Trump touts as good for the country.

Democrats say the act will slash Medicaid and food stamp benefits for millions and damage efforts to limit climate change.

Vance's first visit

The visit will mark Vance’s first trip to either Luzerne or Lackawanna counties, the two most populous in northeast and northcentral Pennsylvania. Unlike Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Vance did not visit either during the presidential campaign last year. Vance made an Oct. 16 stop in Williamsport.

Scalise visited West Pittston

The borough, long a Republican bastion in a county once dominated by Democrats, had another major Republican political figure visit last year.

On Oct.30, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise stopped at Don’s Machine Shop to promote Rob Bresnahan’s campaign for Congress. Six days later, Bresnahan defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwwright to win the 8th Congressional District seat.