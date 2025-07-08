Geisinger opens Lackawanna County cancer center after three years of construction

At Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton (GCMC), Amy Sylvester used to watch her staff take patients' blood in hallways.

Sylvester, Geisinger's registered nurse manager for hematology- oncology, reflected on the cramped working conditions from Geisinger's brand new Dickson City Cancer Center, a 61,000-square-foot facility that opened to patients on June 23.

“We have so much more space,” Sylvester said. “We have radiation oncology. We didn't have that before at CMC. We built in room to grow, so we will be servicing many more patients for years to come. We plan on doing a lot of growing here.”

Geisinger broke ground for the nearly $60 million project in 2022 and construction wrapped up in June.

More space, new patient services at Dickson City cancer center

As Sylvester explained, Geisinger’s Lackawanna County cancer care services previously were housed at GCMC.

The new cancer center has 22 infusion bays, which is double the capacity at GCMC; 17 exam rooms in the hematology and oncology clinic, almost tripling what was available at GCMC; as well as pharmacy and laboratory services and patient amenities like food services and a courtyard.

The new cancer center also offers radiation oncology, a first for Geisinger in Lackawanna County, according to Marie Cumbo, Geisinger cancer institute’s operations manager. There is one radiation oncologist on staff.

Infusion bays face a circular garden, giving patients a courtyard view during infusions that can take up to eight hours.

1 of 2 — Infusion therapy.jpg The infusion bays face tall windows and a courtyard garden. Submitted by Geisinger 2 of 2 — Medium-Dickson City Cancer Center Infusion 1.jpg Patients receiving infusions face a courtyard. Submitted by Geisinger

Sylvester oversees nine registered nurses. She’s excited for the modern building and the updated services available to patients.

“[We have a] social worker on site, which is also something that was on my bucket list forever. I'm so happy to have her here,” she said.

Patients also will have access to clinical trials.

“They're able to get access to clinical trials that are available at Penn Medicine or the Mayo Clinic or Sloan Kettering, so they can participate in those same clinical trials here in their own community and not have to travel to the large metropolitan areas,” said Lisa Keifer, Geisinger cancer institute’s senior director of operations.

Closer to home cancer care for Lackawanna County-area patients

Geisinger officials say that roughly 20% of cancer patients leave Lackawanna County for treatment. The need for cancer care in Lackawanna County is estimated to grow by 3.2% through 2026 because the 65+ population is projected to grow by 12% by then, according to Geisinger .

Submitted by Geisinger The linear accelerator is new to the cancer center and brings radiation oncology to patients in Lackawanna County.

Geisinger’s other closest cancer center is at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, Luzerne County.

“[Patients] can get their medical oncology as well as radiation oncology needs met here and with all the supporting services of radiology, such as PET scan, nutrition, social worker, financial counselors, which is really bringing the care here to them, and not making them drive,” Cumbo said. “Prior to this, patients would have to drive an extra 30 to 40 minutes to our Geisinger Wyoming Valley site to get that kind of comprehensive care.”

Cumbo said patients at Geisinger Wyoming Valley sometimes came from near the New York border.

Closer care could mean better health outcomes for patients battling cancer.

“The concept that they can be in their own home, are surrounded by their family, their loved ones,” Keifer said. “There's research out there that indicates those patients do much better. So the patients from this area don't need to travel to Philadelphia or into New York City to get that same level of care. They can stay here in their community. If they're able to work, they can continue to work.”

A positive space to treat difficult diagnoses

The transition to the new center has been smooth so far, Sylvester said. The center has been open for just over two weeks. Sylvester said her staff is energized and patients are enjoying the new space so far.

“Day one, I was out in the waiting area, and you could just honestly see [patients’] faces and just the sheer delight,” Sylvester said.

“Honestly, no one wants to come into a space like this. But to be able to come into a beautiful space like this, it makes it a little bit easier for them," she added. "We're thrilled to be in a facility like this. Staff have been so excited for it for a number of years, and to finally be up here and to be working in a space such as this, I have such a good staff that they deserve a spot like this.”

Editor's Note: This story was updated as of 11:52 a.m. on July 8, 2025 to include 'for Geisinger' in the following sentence: 'The new cancer center also offers radiation oncology, a first for Geisinger in Lackawanna County, according to Marie Cumbo, Geisinger cancer institute’s operations manager.'