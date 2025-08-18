Passenger dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-80

One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Luzerne County that closed Interstate 80 for hours on Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police said 27-year-old Amode Quadik Allen, a passenger in one of the three vehicles involved, died Monday from injuries he suffered during the crash.

Police did not release further information on Allen.

According to state police, the crash involved two passenger cars and a tractor trailer just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 80 Eastbound in Dennison Twp.

Investigators say the first car drove off the road and hit the second car while it was parked off the road, on the shoulder of the right lane. Allen was in the parked car.

After hitting the parked car, the first vehicle returned to the road and was struck by a tractor trailer.

Multiple serious injuries were reported on the scene, but state police had not released names or conditions of the others injured as of Monday. Interstate 80 Eastbound was closed for around five hours Sunday night.

