A temporary workaround has begun for Scranton grocery shoppers who relied on a Green Ridge Plaza store now closed due to fire damage.Starting Tuesday, the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) and Giant now offer free bus passes to residents who want to get from the Green Ridge Giant to their store in Dickson City. Buses are scheduled to leave each hour from the Scranton store, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and every other hour on Saturdays. Attendants at Giant Gas, 1600 Nay Aug Ave., have passes on hand.