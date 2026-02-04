100 WVIA Way
Fire heavily damages Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City, patients evacuated

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:24 PM EST
Firefighters work to contain the fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City on Wednesday night.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Firefighters work to contain the fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City on Wednesday night.

A massive fire late Wednesday heavily damaged Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City, forcing patients and staff to quickly evacuate.

More than a dozen fire trucks and ambulances converged on Main Street as flames shot high into the night sky from the hospital’s rear wing. It is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

State police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health are on the scene now and are helping to evacuate patients and secure the area, according to a social media post from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians," he wrote. "Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families and the entire community tonight."

Check back for updates.
