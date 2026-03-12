U.S. small business administrator stops in Dickson City to discuss Trump administration's investment in Main Street

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler visited Kriger Pipeline in Dickson City to discuss how deregulation and programs from her office are helping businesses across the country.

"It's really exciting to be talking about so many topics that are critically important in this country right now at the heart of the Trump agenda, which is energy dominance,” she said standing in front of a yellow CAT 926 Loader on Thursday morning.

Loeffler was joined by U.S. Reps. Rob Bresnahan, R-8, Luzerne, and Dan Meuser, R-9, Luzerne, in a garage at Kriger Pipeline. Meuser and Bresnahan are both members of the House Committee on Small Business.

Loeffler’s stop was meant to highlight how the Trump Administration’s pro-growth economic agenda is driving hiring and growth on Main Street.

"When Kelly Loeffler goes to work, it's about reducing burdens on you, right? Reducing the taxes, it's advocating for you, but it's reducing many of the burdens that have been built up over time,” Meuser said.

Kriger Pipeline is a three-generation business in Lackawanna County with projects all over the region. Owner Butch Kriger works alongside his sons, Joel and Jamie Kriger. The elder Kriger has been in the business for 45 years. He also owns Kriger Construction, which develops properties.

Loeffler, who went on to tour other areas of the region, checked out some of Kriger’s bigger equipment. Joel Kriger also walked the administrator through some of the materials and fittings the company uses when installing pipeline.

1 of 3 — 03122026_Pipeline002.jpg Butch Kriger and his son, Joel Kriger, give U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Elmo Rinaldi a tour of their business. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 03122026_Pipeline006.jpg Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, left, Butch Kriger, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and Joel Kriger discuss the Kriger Pipeline business. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 03122026_Pipeline003.jpg Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan learn about parts used by Kriger Pipeline employees installing gas lines from Joel Kriger. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Data centers need pipes

Loeffler asked the Krigers what they think is the fastest growing sector of the pipeline industry.

Butch and Joel Kriger both said gas and water.

Meuser brought up the data center industry. There is one data center proposed for Dickson City, and six in neighboring Archbald. Kriger Construction President Jim Marzolino is tied to proposed projects in both municipalities.

"We’re all learning about the data centers, the level of water, what size pipes, certainly of course, the energy end of it, but just the water and just sewage disposal and everything else,” Meuser said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-7, Luzerne, speaks during a small business tour at Kriger Pipeline in Dickson City.

The congressman asked if there are plans for new pipeline development.

There are some “in the pipeline,” Joel Kriger joked.

Butch Kriger mentioned projects for UGI and private companies.

“Every house, business uses water, gas, even propane, so like this is a major, major thing for everyone,” said Joel Kriger. “And we're very fortunate to have the equipment to upgrade all of these systems.”

‘Bidenomics’

Joel and Butch Kriger both brought up the new no tax on overtime incentive, which was included in Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

"It's a relief to employees too, because with their overtime and everything, they also get some of that back as well," Joel Kriger said.

For tax years 2025 through 2028, individuals who receive qualified overtime compensation may deduct the pay that exceeds their regular rate of pay, according to the IRS .

"For four years you had inflation, high interest rates, all the Bidenomics that weighed on everyone, just trying to dig out from under that and revitalize, you know, even investing in the economy," Loeffler said. "So with the tax cut that they passed, you now have incentive. You have workers (who) have incentive to work again.”

Deregulation

When asked about deregulation and how it could help a business like Kriger, Loeffler pointed to the Endangerment Finding, which was rolled back.

She said it put requirements on emissions for equipment like the machines in the garage. That dramatically raises the cost of the equipment, thus also raising interest rates.

"I recently worked with Lee Zeldin at the EPA to roll back the diesel exhaust fluid regulations. They're not gone yet. I hope that they will be gone someday,” she said.

In February, the Trump administration eliminated the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which regulates greenhouse gases through the Clean Air Act.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan speaks during a tour at Kriger Pipeline in Dickson City.

Loeffler said she also worked with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on deregulating the right to repair.

"So equipment could be repaired by farmers now and not have to be taken to the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers),” she said.

The EPA advanced American farmers and equipment owners’ lawful right to repair their farm and other nonroad diesel equipment, also in February.

"Obviously, we're not looking to bypass or cut out any fundamental regulation that protects any of our constituents. But at the same time, it shouldn't take seven years to be able to construct a new bridge because of the environmental process and the engineering process. Why not overlay them on top of one another so you can get a shovel into the ground faster?” Bresnahan added.

Meuser said “regardless, what we do on the federal level, the state's got to do its part as well.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration has introduced or put into place many programs, including FastTrack through the Office of Transformation and Opportunity , which aims to move economic development projects along quicker.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler visits Kriger Pipeline in Dickson City to highlight how the Trump Administration’s pro-growth economic agenda is driving hiring and growth on Main Street.

Skilled workers

Loeffler said finding skilled labor has become a top issue for small businesses. She said there are 7 million open jobs in the country.

"A third of small businesses, up to a half at any given point, have open jobs. Many have just quit trying to fill it, but many have been very innovative and created apprenticeship programs,” she said.

The Krigers said hiring employees has been tough.

The SBA works with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Labor to create apprentice-style programs to target small businesses.

"Small businesses are our primary job creators in America. They create two out of every three new jobs, and that's why locally, you see here, these businesses are the heartbeat of the community, because they're not just hiring, but they're training, and then they're creating the economic engine that builds infrastructure and brings community and culture locally,” she said.