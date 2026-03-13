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U.S. small business administrator stops in Dickson City

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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U.S. small business administrator stops in Dickson City to discuss Trump administration's investment in Main Street

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler was in Dickson City Thursday. She toured Kriger Pipeline with Congressmen Rob Bresnahan and Dan Meuser.

Loeffler’s stop was meant to highlight how the Trump Administration’s pro-growth economic agenda is driving hiring and growth on Main Street.

$59 million PA Sustainable Agriculture contract restored by USDA

A sustainable farming group in Pennsylvania has announced the reinstatement of a $59 million contract that the federal government tried to claw back last year.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyDickson CityRob BresnahanDan MeuserKelly LoefflerU.S. Small Business Administration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News