U.S. small business administrator stops in Dickson City to discuss Trump administration's investment in Main Street

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler was in Dickson City Thursday. She toured Kriger Pipeline with Congressmen Rob Bresnahan and Dan Meuser.

Loeffler’s stop was meant to highlight how the Trump Administration’s pro-growth economic agenda is driving hiring and growth on Main Street.

$59 million PA Sustainable Agriculture contract restored by USDA

A sustainable farming group in Pennsylvania has announced the reinstatement of a $59 million contract that the federal government tried to claw back last year.