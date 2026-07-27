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Downtown Scranton water main break shuts down streets, government buildings

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
A water main break in downtown Scranton has prompted the closure of several government buildings and led to a boil advisory while crews work to repair the rupture. It also has led to flooding on the North Washington Avenue side of Courthouse Square, as seen here.
Via FOX56
A water main break in downtown Scranton has prompted the closure of several government buildings and led to a boil advisory while crews work to repair the rupture. It also has led to flooding on the North Washington Avenue side of Courthouse Square, as seen here.

A water main break in downtown Scranton has prompted the closure of several government buildings and led to a boil advisory while crews work to repair the rupture.

Pennsylvania American Water spokeswoman Susan Turcmanovich said crews are working to isolate a break in a 24-inch main under the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

The boil advisory applies to customers in the areas on the map attached to this story. More information can be found here.

Pennsylvania American Water on Monday, July 27 said people in the shaded area may be affected by a downtown Scranton water main break and may experience a service interruption or low water pressure.
Pennsylvania American Water alerts
Pennsylvania American Water on Monday, July 27 said people in the shaded area may be affected by a downtown Scranton water main break and may experience a service interruption or low water pressure.

"We’ll have an update on repair estimates and customers impacted by the shut down later today," Turcmanovich said in an email update shortly after noon.

The break appears to be in front of the federal courthouse.

Officials said Scranton City Hall is closed, as are the following Lackawanna County buildings: the Gateway Building, Lackawanna County Courthouse, community corrections, the Brixx Building, the county Government Center and the PenFed/Health and Human Services Building.

Monday's rupture is the second substantial downtown area break in less than two weeks.
Tags
Local ScrantonLackawanna CountyPennsylvania American Water
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
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