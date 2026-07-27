Downtown Scranton water main break shuts down streets, government buildings

A water main break in downtown Scranton has prompted the closure of several government buildings and led to a boil advisory while crews work to repair the rupture.

Pennsylvania American Water spokeswoman Susan Turcmanovich said crews are working to isolate a break in a 24-inch main under the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

The boil advisory applies to customers in the areas on the map attached to this story. More information can be found here.

Pennsylvania American Water alerts Pennsylvania American Water on Monday, July 27 said people in the shaded area may be affected by a downtown Scranton water main break and may experience a service interruption or low water pressure.

"We’ll have an update on repair estimates and customers impacted by the shut down later today," Turcmanovich said in an email update shortly after noon.

The break appears to be in front of the federal courthouse.

Officials said Scranton City Hall is closed, as are the following Lackawanna County buildings: the Gateway Building, Lackawanna County Courthouse, community corrections, the Brixx Building, the county Government Center and the PenFed/Health and Human Services Building.

Monday's rupture is the second substantial downtown area break in less than two weeks.