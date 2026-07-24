Little League tournaments bring economic boom and national attention to Luzerne County

Little League softball, baseball tournaments bring national attention, economic boom to Luzerne County

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship started Thursday in Nanticoke. The Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament starts Monday in Jenkins Twp.

Lackawanna County commissioner's top aide resigns after accusation of political 'strong-arming'

Josh Castellani, the executive assistant to Lackawanna County Commissioner Thom Welby, resigned Monday amid Electric City Trolley Museum Manager Chris Calvey's accusation of political "strong-arming" in the county Democratic Party officer election last week.

Allegheny DA requests more time, Pa. House vote amends Dem proposal on felony-murder sentences

While prosecutors push the state House to approve a Republican-sponsored measure on felony-murder resentencing, a spokesperson for House Democratic leaders says there’s still no agreement despite a last-minute voting session set for Thursday.

'In the same boat': Lehigh River rafting trip pairs people to find common ground off land

RAFT for America's first float of the season began on the Lehigh River. Participants from different backgrounds and ideologies work together while whitewater rafting.

Community Connection: Bloom for Women

An interview series with WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella dedicated to celebrating the incredible work of nonprofit organizations across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Airs each Friday on WVIA Radio during NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered programs. Also available as an extended podcast. This week's episode features Bloom for Women, a Lehigh Valley nonprofit that supports survivors of trafficking.