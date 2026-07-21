Wyoming Seminary cuts staff amid budget shortfall as enrollment declines, costs increase

Amid increased operating costs and declining enrollment, Wyoming Seminary eliminated the jobs of 22 employees while making plans for financial stability moving forward.

The independent day and boarding school on Monday alerted families, alumni and other supporters of a “significant financial shortfall” for the 2026–27 school year.

School President Martin J. Mooney and Tara Mugford Wilson, chair of the board of trustees, called the decisions difficult, but also “purposeful and forward-looking.”

“They allow Sem to meet its immediate financial obligations while protecting the educational experience of our students and building a stronger foundation for the years ahead,” their letter states.

Yearly shortfalls

Like most independent schools, Sem’s tuition does not cover the full cost of education. Tuition and fees for the Upper School — ninth through 12th grades and located in Kingston — is $34,500. Boarding student tuition and fees is $73,800. The lower school in Forty Fort starts at $18,100 for kindergarten, gradually increasing to $26,000 in eighth grade.

The balance comes from philanthropy, endowment income, grants and other revenue. But over time, as operating costs have increased, particularly in the areas of compensation, energy, facilities and campus maintenance, revenue has not grown enough to cover the expenses.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2025, the school reported revenue of $32.5 million and expenses of $33 million, The prior year, the school saw a shortfall of $1.8 million, according to publicly available tax filings.

Enrollment decline

As operating expenses increased, enrollment declined by 9% over the last decade, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The upper and lower schools had 715 students during the last academic year, compared to 779 during the 2015-16 school year.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Wyoming Seminary eliminated the jobs of 22 employees this week.

Other independent schools have also experienced the same trend, according to Sem.

The school, founded in 1844, enrolls students from 35 countries and 17 states, according to its website. Sem has also experienced a “significant reduction” in international boarding enrollment. The school did not address the decline in a statement to WVIA News on Tuesday.

“Higher-than-anticipated attrition” in the Lower School this spring and summer has also reduced revenue projections for next year.

“Together, these factors have created a financial shortfall for the 2026–27 school year that we are addressing with urgency, care and a clear focus on Sem’s long-term strength,” the letter states.

Sem’s response

The board and administration conducted a comprehensive review of the school’s finances over the last few weeks and have taken immediate steps to increase revenue and reduce expenses.

Those measures include:



Reducing the average tuition discount rate while maintaining a commitment to financial aid for families with demonstrated need.

Securing additional gifts from trustees, alumni and friends of Sem.

Reviewing the operating budget to identify efficiencies and eliminate

redundant or nonessential costs.

redundant or nonessential costs. Beginning the development of a stronger auxiliary revenue program, including expanded summer, after-school, athletic, academic and community programming.

Sem eliminated several vacant positions, along with cutting eight faculty members and 14 staff members. Employees, who the school did not name, received notice on Monday.

The staffing changes “will not reduce the academic, athletic, arts or student-life programming planned for the coming school year,” according to the letter. “Decisions were made following a careful review of the school’s financial and operational needs, with particular attention to preserving the quality and breadth of the student experience and ensuring continuity for students and families.”

Moving forward

Along with finding financial stability, Sem plans to strengthen enrollment, retention, communication and the overall experience of students and families.

Initiatives include:



Strengthening board oversight, including clear enrollment and

financial dashboards.

financial dashboards. Exploring ways to bolster auxiliary revenue streams.

Conducting a comprehensive review of all admission and retention practices.

Transforming the enrollment process and the family experience, including refreshed institutional messaging and branding, along with a stronger digital marketing strategy.

Developing a new leadership model that provides an “integrated, holistic approach to the full student experience and continuous academic oversight.”

“We remain confident in Wyoming Seminary’s mission, its people and its future,” the letter states. “Sem will continue to provide a world-class education for our students, supported by the extraordinary care and commitment of this community.”