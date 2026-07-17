Amid national outbreak, Pa. reports 28 cases of parasitic infection

Pa. Health officials report 28 cases of parasitic infection causing diarrhea amid national outbreak

Pennsylvania joins more than 30 states that have reported cases of a parasitic infection that causes diarrhea.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has recorded 28 cases of cyclosporiasis so far this year, with two in Northeast Pennsylvania. Officials said the department could not clarify which counties the cases were recorded in due to patient confidentiality. The largest cluster of cases has been in Southeast Pennsylvania, with 14 cases.

Elementary schools must now provide 30 minutes of recess daily, per new Pa. budget provision