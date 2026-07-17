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Amid national outbreak, Pa. reports 28 cases of parasitic infection

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa. Health officials report 28 cases of parasitic infection causing diarrhea amid national outbreak

Pennsylvania joins more than 30 states that have reported cases of a parasitic infection that causes diarrhea.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has recorded 28 cases of cyclosporiasis so far this year, with two in Northeast Pennsylvania. Officials said the department could not clarify which counties the cases were recorded in due to patient confidentiality. The largest cluster of cases has been in Southeast Pennsylvania, with 14 cases.

Elementary schools must now provide 30 minutes of recess daily, per new Pa. budget provision

While Pennsylvania lawmakers failed to pass a statewide school cellphone ban in their latest budget, they did manage to pass a measure intended to get students off their electronic devices another way.

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UP TO DATE CyclosporiasisDepartment of HealthPennsylvania Budget
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News