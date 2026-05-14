Police say rabid groundhog attacked child in Nanticoke

A rabid groundhog recently attacked a child in Nanticoke, city police say .

“Our department responded to a rabid animal call on the 300 block of East Church Street. They observed the animal in ill health. It was then taken care of by our officers and put in a container and sent to the [Pennsylvania] Game Commission," police Chief Michael Roke said. "The Game Commission tested the animal, and it was confirmed as rabid.”

Roke said he believes the child was scratched and bit on the leg, but he could not confirm that. He said he could not comment on the child's identity or condition.

He wants the incident to serve as a community reminder to be careful around wildlife.

“We should all know this type of common sense type of thing where we shouldn't approach wild animals in any capacity," Roke said. "And one of the things that a lot of people should be cognizant of also is keep an eye on your pets. They could wander and be attacked also."

What is rabies?

The state’s Departments of Agriculture and Health and the Pennsylvania Game Commission define rabies as a virus that targets the central nervous system. It impacts mammals and is widespread throughout the state.

There are several signs of infection in mammals:

Aggression

Vocalization

excessive drooling

tameness or a lack of fear of humans

difficulty standing or walking

Paralysis circling

Incoordination

head tilt

It can be transmitted to humans via saliva.

Humans are considered exposed if they have come into contact with a rabid animal or have been bitten or scratched by one. Rabies is 100% fatal without post-exposure treatment, called post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP.

Rabies symptoms in humans include:



Irritability

Fatigue

Headache

Fever

Pain or itching at the exposure site

In humans, the disease eventually progresses to paralysis, throat muscle spasms, seizures and delirium and eventually, death.

If exposed to a rabid animal, the departments suggest immediately contacting your physician to begin PEP. Post-exposure treatment needs to be started almost immediately, as it must begin prior to the development of any symptoms to be effective.

The rabies vaccine is a series of four shots, given on days 0, 3, 7 and 14 after exposure.

The Health Department reports that between 350 to 500 animals are confirmed annually to have rabies. As of 2025, the last human case reported in Pennsylvania was in 1984 .

Teka77/Getty Images / iStockphoto A clinician holds rabies vaccine in this file photo.