Pennsylvania supports mothers with 5-year maternal health plan

Pennsylvania supports its mothers with 5-year maternal health strategic action plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration launched the ‘Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures’ maternal health strategic action plan this spring to improve maternal health outcomes.

The plan, a result of a five-year grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration and 16 listening sessions across the state, will focus on reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

Penn researchers designing building materials made from food waste

Think about the shingles on your home - are they made of asphalt? Aluminum? Wood?

Imagine if those shingles were made of food waste – pineapple peels, egg shells, and shrimp shells.