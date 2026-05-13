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Pennsylvania supports mothers with 5-year maternal health plan

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pennsylvania supports its mothers with 5-year maternal health strategic action plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration launched the ‘Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures’ maternal health strategic action plan this spring to improve maternal health outcomes.

The plan, a result of a five-year grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration and 16 listening sessions across the state, will focus on reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

Penn researchers designing building materials made from food waste

Think about the shingles on your home - are they made of asphalt? Aluminum? Wood?

Imagine if those shingles were made of food waste – pineapple peels, egg shells, and shrimp shells.

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UP TO DATE Pennsylvania maternal health strategic action plan
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News