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UP TO DATE

National immigration clash plays out in divided Northeast and Central Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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IMMIGRATION: National clash plays out in divided Northeast and Central Pennsylvania

As the debate over immigration plays out nationally, it’s also happening in this part of Pennsylvania.

In a three-day series of stories, WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk reports on the conflicting, local views over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

NEWS VOICES: Union Pacific 'Big Boy' train headed to Scranton

This week we’re talking about trains - but not the train from Scranton to New York City that we’ve talked about before. This time, WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio with news about a different train making its way to the Steamtown National Historic Site for a special event.

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UP TO DATE ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementUnion Pacific Big BoySteamtown National Historic Site
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News