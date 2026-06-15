Historic steam engine draws thousands to Scranton to visit Steamtown National Historic Site

When the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton opened in 1995, 30,000 visitors stopped by the park over four days.

The Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive 4014 rolled into town Sunday and Superintendent Jeremy Komasz said the national park expects 30,000 visitors just today.

“Steamtown has the unique opportunity in the entire National Park Service to have the mission of preserving railroading history in America,” he said. “What we get to do here with visits like the 4014 as well as our live steam program, is actually do living history right.”

Big Boy 4014 is the only operating locomotive of the eight remaining of its kind.

To celebrate America250, Union Pacific set 4014, which is still the world's largest operating steam locomotive, out on an historic coast-to-coast tour. It left Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 25; 4014's respite at Steamtown is the longest rest on its long journey. It departs the park on July 1 to head towards Philadelphia for America’s 250th birthday on the Fourth of July.

1 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy001.jpg During construction of Union Pacific Big Boy locomotives, an American Locomotive Company employee reportedly wrote "Big Boy" in chalk on the smokebox door of locomotive as a joke, which persists today. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy014.jpg Big Boy 4012 sits next to its brother at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy017.jpg Ed Dickens, senior manager of heritage operations with Union Pacific, and Ted Shulte, are seen in the Big Boy 4014 before blowing the engine's whistle. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy005.jpg A Union Pacific employee works on the Big Boy's wheels. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy013.jpg A Union Pacific employee works on the Big Boy. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 06152026_BigBoy015.jpg Union Pacific employees grease and shine the Big Boy 4014. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Steam brothers

Big Boy 4014 sat on the track next to its brother Big Boy 4012, another draw to the park.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Brendan Munoz, 12, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was excited to see both Big Boy engines at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

"This is the only place in America that there’s two big boys together,” Brendan Munoz said. “I love how they're giant machines … and with the railroads come these giant steam engines, and I'm excited to see two of them, especially one operating.”

The 12-year-old from Roselle Park, New Jersey, was at the park with his mom.

"I love that they're two of the same copy and paste theme engines next to each other, and I also love that it's right in time for America 250 you know," he said.

'Pieces of art'

The line to get in the park snaked two blocks up Lackawanna Avenue and down Seventh Avenue. It looked like a scene from Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade Day celebration. Except instead of wearing green and shamrocks, blue striped conductor caps and pants, overalls and t-shirts with trains and train company logos were the clothing of choice for the many visitors.

Joe Costa from Long Island, New York, waited to get into the park. His vests had pins from different railroad companies and parks. A gold railroad spike was pinned to his collar.

"It's pretty amazing seeing a Big Boy, you know, like operational after like 50 years after the end of steam,” he said.

He said the locomotives almost become pieces of art when they don’t run. But that leaves people to wonder, what was it like when it was operational.

Big Boy 4014 answers that question, he said.

An emotional run

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Ed Dickens, left, senior manager of heritage operations for Union Pacific, and Steamtown Superintendent Jeremy Komasz talk about the Big Boys.

Inside the park, 4014’s crew oiled down its larger-than-life wheels as water dripped from beneath the cab.

Fans waited with plastic train cars, caps and other memorabilia near Ed Dickens. They wanted the autograph of the senior manager of heritage operations for Union Pacific.

Big Boy 4014 made its way into Pennsylvania on Thursday, stopping overnight in Sayre before heading to Owego and Binghamton, N.Y. on Friday. It returned to Pennsylvania on Saturday, passing over the historic 240-foot Tunkhannock Viaduct in Wyoming County en route to Nesquehoning.

“Running” Big Boy over the 240-foot concrete arched viaduct, another historic piece of railroad history, was emotional for Dickens.

"You've got thousands and thousands of people cheering, they're loving this machinery and loving what we are doing, it is an emotional experience for us,” Dickens said. “The history of it is not lost on us.”

The locomotive pulling passenger cars and a Union Pacific museum was greeted by crowds in Clarks Summit, Scranton and down into Luzerne and Carbon counties. Big Boy made its way back north to Steamtown on Sunday along another crowded route.

Dickens said it’s a blast to run the locomotive but his number one priority is safety.

“It's exciting when people come out to see the Big Boy, but it's very critically important that everybody remembers that the railroad that they're coming to watch the Big Boy operate on is a big industrial freeway,” he said.

Dickens said there’s been an alarming trend of people standing on the tracks and turning their backs to the train to catch a selfie of the locomotive in the background.

"So we'd like to shut that down right away,” he said. “So that is the most important thing that I have to say whenever somebody asks me, 'Hey, what's it like to run that thing,’ well, put yourself in my shoes and imagine what it's like … that's why we're telling them, get off the tracks.”

1 of 4 — 06152026_BigBoy006.jpg Visitors pour in to the Steamtown National Historic Site to get a look at Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive 4014. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 06152026_BigBoy002.jpg Crowds wait for a chance to photograph and see the Big Boy. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 06152026_BigBoy008.jpg People came from all over the country to see the Big Boy locomotive at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 06152026_BigBoy016.jpg Joe Costa of Long Island wears train pins as he waits in line to get into the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

'People love the Big Boy'

Dickens does not get tired of talking about the nearly 17-foot tall locomotive with 7,000 horsepower.

"People love the Big Boy, the story of the Big Boy. How can you not be impressed with the machinery aspects of what the Big Boy is?” he said.

Union Pacific’s Big Boys began running in 1941. In total, 25 were built to move heavy freight trains over steep grades in the American West at speed. They became integral during World War II, moving freight, raw materials, military equipment and supplies during an especially demanding time for America’s railroad system.

Today, only eight of the 1.2 million pound locomotives remain in preservation, including Steamtown’s 4012, which is on static display.

Dickens said communities, especially in the western part of the United States, were built around the Transcontinental Railroad.

"So this locomotive represents that beautiful heritage of how it all began," he said.

Historian Beth Anne Keates co-authored a book titled “Union Pacific Railroad Heritage.” Her brother and nephew, Don and Josh van Krieken, from Lake Wallenpaupack by way of Iowa, waited in line to get into the park, while she handed out information inside.

Keates started chasing 4014 after its restoration in 2019. The West Chester resident gives rail presentations and would always say she didn’t think the locomotive would ever make it this far east.

“I'm thrilled that it has managed to,” she said.

President Abraham Lincoln is considered the founding father of Union Pacific, she said.

"They at one point said that there would never be a Transcontinental Railroad that actually would make it all the way from the Pacific to the Atlantic,” Keates said. “And here we are … we did it.”

For more details and to reserve tickets for the Big Boy reunion, visit www.nps.gov/stea/planyourvisit/big-boy-reunion-at-steamtown-2026.htm