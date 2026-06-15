Big Boy 4014 arrives in Scranton for reunion exhibition

Ride along with WVIA News in a Big Boy cab as a Union Pacific steam locomotive travels to NEPA

Steamtown National Historic site will host a two-day reunion of two historic Big Boy railroad engines starting this morning. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis tells us about the journey that brought the world’s largest operating steam locomotive to Scranton.

NEWS VOICES: Health officials urge prevention during current tick bite spike for NEPA residents

The weather is getting warmer, and with that, peak tick season has arrived in Pennsylvania. This year is shaping up to be the worst in a while, all across the country. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane stops by the WVIA podcast studio with everything you need to know to stay safe.