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UP TO DATE

Big Boy 4014 arrives in Scranton for reunion exhibition

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Ride along with WVIA News in a Big Boy cab as a Union Pacific steam locomotive travels to NEPA

Steamtown National Historic site will host a two-day reunion of two historic Big Boy railroad engines starting this morning. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis tells us about the journey that brought the world’s largest operating steam locomotive to Scranton.

NEWS VOICES: Health officials urge prevention during current tick bite spike for NEPA residents

The weather is getting warmer, and with that, peak tick season has arrived in Pennsylvania. This year is shaping up to be the worst in a while, all across the country. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane stops by the WVIA podcast studio with everything you need to know to stay safe.

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UP TO DATE Union Pacific Big BoySteamtown National Historic SiteTicksTick season
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News