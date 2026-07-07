Big Boy visit generated up to $17M for area during Steamtown stay, Greater Scranton Chamber says

Big Boy generated some big numbers for the Scranton area during its two-week stay at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Union Pacific locomotive 4014 generated an estimated $16 million to $17 million economic impact throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce said in a release issued Tuesday.

Megan Stevens, a Steamtown park ranger who serves as the site's gateway community coordinator and public information officer, said the park saw over 111,000 visitors between June 15 and the morning of July 1, when the engine and its attached train departed to continue their cross-country semiquincentennial tour.

"And for perspective, our annual visitation in calendar year 2025 was 60,844 so we nearly doubled visitation in that two-and-a-half week time span," Stevens said.

No. 4014 is one of 25 Big Boy locomotives commissioned for the railroad, with deliveries starting in 1941. They measure 33 feet long and tip the scales at 1.2 million pounds, according to Union Pacific.

It is one of only eight still in existence and the only one still in operating condition — said to be the largest operating steam locomotive in the world.

Courtesy Steamtown National Historic Site Ed Dickens, senior manager of heritage operations for Union Pacific, left, shakes hands with Steamtown National Historic Site Superintendent Jeremy Komasz during UP Big Boy 4014's summer 2026 visit to the park in Scranton. 'The success of the Big Boy Reunion represents far more than a milestone for Steamtown National Historic Site — it demonstrates what can be achieved when a national park and its gateway community embrace a shared purpose,' Komasz said.







'More than a milestone' for Steamtown

One of the other surviving Big Boy engines, Union Pacific 4012, has been on static display at Steamtown for decades. Part of the locomotive's draw for visitors was the chance to see two of the Big Boys side by side — perhaps for the first time since they were withdrawn from service in the 1960s.

“The success of the Big Boy Reunion represents far more than a milestone for Steamtown National Historic Site — it demonstrates what can be achieved when a national park and its gateway community embrace a shared purpose,” Steamtown Superintendent Jeremy Komasz said.

“The Big Boy Reunion demonstrated that when we invest in exceptional visitor experiences through strong partnerships, everyone benefits — the National Park Service, our partners, local businesses, residents and the gateway communities that welcome millions of visitors to America's national parks each year,” Komasz added.

Chamber officials said the visit "also highlighted Northeastern Pennsylvania's growing reputation as a destination for heritage tourism and large-scale events, creating opportunities for continued economic growth and increased visibility on a national stage."

Stevens said she looks forward to the park's next big event, Railfest, which is set for Labor Day Weekend, but she'll never forget the memories made during Big Boy's stay at Steamtown.

"Our staff, our volunteers, we all had a great time, just kind of reveling in Big Boy 4014 paying us a visit, and it was bittersweet to see it leave," she said.