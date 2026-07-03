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Sports Voices

Soccer superfan Allan Austin reflects on the World Cup in Philly and his love of the beautiful game

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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We have a special guest in the WVIA podcast studio this week to talk about his love of the beautiful game.

Allan Austin is familiar to audiences as the co-host of the WVIA Pop Shop podcast. He’s also a passionate soccer fan who reflects on attending the Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire World Cup game in Philadelphia, playing soccer as a youth and the sport’s rising popularity in the U.S.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box below or at this link.

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Sports Voices SoccerWorld Cup 2026PhiladelphiaAllan AustinCuraçaoCôte d'Ivoire
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News