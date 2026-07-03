Soccer superfan Allan Austin reflects on the World Cup in Philly and his love of the beautiful game

We have a special guest in the WVIA podcast studio this week to talk about his love of the beautiful game.

Allan Austin is familiar to audiences as the co-host of the WVIA Pop Shop podcast. He’s also a passionate soccer fan who reflects on attending the Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire World Cup game in Philadelphia, playing soccer as a youth and the sport’s rising popularity in the U.S.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box below or at this link.