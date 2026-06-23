Hanson on the Square: Grammy-nominated rockers among acts slated for Scranton FIFA Fan Zone

Two Grammy-nominated bands and a Taylor Swift tribute act will be among the performers at July's free FIFA Fan Zone events on Lackawanna County Courthouse Square.

www.visitnepa.org

Hanson is slated to perform July 18, followed by fellow Grammy nominees Tonic on July 19, organizers announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia is hosting six World Cup matches. Scranton, Pittsburgh and Reading were selected to host regional Fan Zones.

Curt Camoni, Executive Director of the Lackawanna Visitors Bureau, was joined by county commissioners Thom Welby and Bill Gaughan and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti in announcing final details for the events.

The event is being led by the City of Scranton, the Lackawanna County commissioners, and the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, in conjunction with the Scranton Police and Fire departments.

The venue will feature a 13 foot by 29 foot main stage viewing screen for broadcasting live World Cup matches on the North Washington Avenue side of the square. Four 6 foot by 9 foot screens will be placed around the square.

Fan Zone schedule

Admission to the Fan Zone and participation in all event activities are entirely free of charge, organizers said.

● Saturday, July 4 (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

— 11 a.m.: Cruel Summer, a Taylor Swift tribute band, will perform at 1 p.m.

— 1 p.m.: Round of 16 knockout match

— 5 p.m.: Round of 16 knockout match

● Sunday, July 5 (2 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

— 2 p.m.: Eco Del Sur will welcome soccer fans with music from across Latin America.

— 4 p.m.: Round of 16 knockout match

— 6 p.m.: The Wankers, a Britpop tribute band, will perform between the two matches.

— 8 p.m.: Round of 16 knockout match

● Saturday, July 18 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

— 3 p.m.: Hanson performs live on stage prior to the third-place match viewing party

— 5 p.m.: World Cup Bronze Final (third-place match)

● Sunday, July 19 (1–6 p.m.)

— 1 p.m.: Tonic will headline the musical entertainment ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

— 3 p.m.: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Scranton World Cup Fan Zone

Other activities

There will be other activities besides live match broadcasts and music, including a kids one, skills and drills clinics hosted by local soccer clubs, an LED soccer simulator, an America250 traveling museum display, prizes and giveaways and a 21+ beer garden on North Washington Avenue.

To learn more

The Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau has a page dedicated to World Cup Fan Zone events and other things to do and see in the region.