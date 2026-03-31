Scranton to host Courthouse Square 'Fan Zone' during the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches this summer, but if you can't make it to Lincoln Financial Field you can still experience the biggest sporting event in the world with other fans in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Scranton-area soccer fans will be able to celebrate and watch the 2026 World Cup on Courthouse Square.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced last week that Scranton’s Courthouse Square will be one of three Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zones during the FIFA World Cup.

Scranton’s Fan Zone will include an LED screen wall built on Washington Avenue. According to the release, the Scranton Fan Zone will be able to accommodate up to 5,000 people.

The 2026 World Cup tournament runs from June 11 until July 19.

“Pennsylvania is excited to host some of the best games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Shapiro said in a statement. “These Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zones will bring the action directly to Pennsylvanians all across our Commonwealth with free events where fans can watch the games, gather with friends, and enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment.”

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. In a statement, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Co-Chair Daniel J. Hilferty said their hosting responsibilities had to extend beyond the Philadelphia region.

“To have these Fan Zones across the Commonwealth … will fulfill our vision for hosting this event,” Hilferty said. “To unite the Commonwealth in sharing our rich history, heritage and passion for sports with the world.”

Reading and Pittsburgh will also host Fan Zones, according to a release from Visit PA.