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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Two big Yankees make RailRiders appearances

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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FOX56's Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis talking about two big names with the New York Yankees who have been making headlines with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Gerrit Cole came to the Triple-A team for a rehab assignment, while top prospect George Lombard Jr. talks with Bob about being promoted to SWB from Double-A.

Right-hander Cole, 35, is on the rebound from Tommy John surgery in March 2025. Lombard, 20, comes to the RailRiders from the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey.

Also this week: A quick look ahead to the 2026 PIAA state track and field championships, where Mid Valley freshman Olivia Thomas is a top seed.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersNew York YankeesGerrit ColeGeorge Lombard Jr.Olivia Thomas
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News