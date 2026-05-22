SPORTS VOICES: Two big Yankees make RailRiders appearances

FOX56's Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis talking about two big names with the New York Yankees who have been making headlines with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Gerrit Cole came to the Triple-A team for a rehab assignment, while top prospect George Lombard Jr. talks with Bob about being promoted to SWB from Double-A.

Right-hander Cole, 35, is on the rebound from Tommy John surgery in March 2025. Lombard, 20, comes to the RailRiders from the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey.

Also this week: A quick look ahead to the 2026 PIAA state track and field championships, where Mid Valley freshman Olivia Thomas is a top seed.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.