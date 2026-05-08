SPORTS VOICES: Tunkhannock Area softball, win 800 for Keystone's Shevchik, PSFCA East/West preview

FOX56's Bob Ide and WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall join Roger DuPuis in the WVIA podcast studio for this week's Sports Voices with softball, baseball and football on the agenda.

Once again Tunkhannock Area softball has found a dominating pitcher: Freshman Michaela Howell, a righty who has over 120 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.41.

Bob also talks about local players headed to the 2026 PSFCA East/West Game.

Sarah is here to discuss her story about Jamie Shevchik, who recently scored his 800th victory as head baseball coach at Keystone College.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.