SPORTS VOICES: WBS Penguins in midst of playoff series vs. Hershey

It’s playoff time in the AHL, and the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins are in the midst of a five-game series with the Hershey Bears.

Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis, talking about the team’s chances and what’s on the mind of coach Kirk MacDonald.

Also this week: Women’s basketball coach Ben O’Brien on his move from the University of Scranton to Lafayette College, Dominic DeLuca is Ravens-bound and much more.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.