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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: WBS Penguins in midst of playoff series vs. Hershey

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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It’s playoff time in the AHL, and the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins are in the midst of a five-game series with the Hershey Bears.

Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis, talking about the team’s chances and what’s on the mind of coach Kirk MacDonald.

Also this week: Women’s basketball coach Ben O’Brien on his move from the University of Scranton to Lafayette College, Dominic DeLuca is Ravens-bound and much more.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Bob IdeWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsBen O'BrienDominic DeLucaBaltimore RavensUniversity of ScrantonLafayette CollegeHershey BearsKirk MacDonaldCollege sportsHockey
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News