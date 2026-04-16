EARTH DAY EVENTFUL: Plant indigenous seeds with a Lenape Elder in Scranton, plus more events around the region

When the Lenape people were forced westward from Lenapehoking — their word for the region — indigenous women smuggled seeds out of Northeast Pennsylvania by sewing them into their clothing.

"That just tells you how important the seeds were and the connection to the land," said Julie Schumacher Cohen, assistant vice president of community engagement and government affairs at the University of Scranton.

The new “Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” informational sign outside the Greenhouse Project tells that story and more.

In honor of Earth Day, the sign will be dedicated on Sunday and new seeds, both physically and metaphorically, will be planted during a community celebration.

Lenape elder Curtis Zunigha, who authored the information on the sign, will lead a Lenape Cultural Program. Zunigha is an enrolled member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the federally recognized tribe of the Lenape People, and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

Zunigha first visited the city during the “Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story” project in 2023. Then, he spoke about the forced removal of Lenape people from their ancestral home westward. Most Lenape eventually settled in Oklahoma.

IF YOU GO:

Dedication ceremony for the “The Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” interpretive sign, Sunday, April 19, noon to 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Lenape Cultural Program that includes storytelling, language and planting of indigenous seeds. The event will take place in Nay Aug Park outside the Greenhouse Project in Scranton.

This weekend’s visit will focus on returning home and planting seeds again.

"I think that's such a counter, in a way, to the history to try to build a better future going forward," Cohen said. "So I think there's a lot of power in just people coming together around that kind of message and that sense of hope.”

The sign is a collaboration between the University of Scranton and the Greenhouse Project, with funding from the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority and Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, and in partnership with the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority and the City of Scranton.

It explains the Lenape people’s historical roots and their spiritual connection to and gratitude for the land.

Cohen said the plaque is one small way that the local community can honor its indigenous history.

The dedication begins at noon. The program lasts until 1:30 p.m and is open to the public.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The “Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” Interpretive Sign outside the Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug Park in Scranton explains the culture and horticulture of the Lenape people.

'Rare political alignment'

The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, to protest air and water pollution from years of industrial development, according to EarthDay.org . The nonprofit says it is the largest recruiter to the environmental movement to drive positive action for the planet.

“Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders,” according to the nonprofit.

Earth Day protests led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, according to the organization. Afterwards, other environmental laws were passed, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Clean Air Act. Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972.

Eventually, Earth Day celebrations and protests spread across the world.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Julie Schumacher Cohen, left, assistant vice president of community engagement and government affairs at the University of Scranton, and Jane Risse, executive director of the Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, discuss a new interpretive sign at the park.

Taking care of the world in small ways

In Northeast Pennsylvania, the environmental impacts of industry can still be seen in coal culm dumps, orange water, superfund sites and brownfields.

"There are so many big problems, but what can we do in small ways to take care of the part of the world, the part the community that we're part of, our own backyards, to make it a little bit better and to be good stewards," Cohen asked.

To celebrate Earth Day 2026, clean-ups and educational events are scheduled throughout the region from the Poconos to Williamsport.

The Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug celebrates the event by getting people out to parks, volunteering at clean-ups and teaching about food, the environment or gardening, said Jane Risse, executive director and greenhouse manager.

This year, the event with Zunigha will focus on protecting the earth and its food system, Risse said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The “Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” Interpretive Sign explains some of the plants important to the Lenape people.

After Sunday’s ceremony, people will take home native pollinator plants and sister seeds, which are corn, beans and squash. Risse said they’re often planted together because they complement each other.

Growing native plants is better for the local environment, she said.

"They grow naturally. They're beneficial to the area. They complement each other rather than compete," Risse said.

Native plants also help pollinators, which promotes a healthier ecosystem, she said.

The seeds from Sunday’s ceremony will provide more than food. They will help connect the Lenape people back to Lenapehoking and the community to the First Peoples.

Risse thinks people often forget that the earth also cares for its inhabitants. She said it’s a “reciprocal agreement.” Earth Day is a good reminder of that.

"The earth gives us oxygen, food, and clothing. And so we really do have to remember that. We owe a lot of debt back to nature and Mother Earth. So I do think it's a really good time to think about planting and our origins, history and where we're headed,” she said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Karla Ricker prepares soil at the Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Earth Day events around the region:

April 18



April 22 (Earth Day)



Get Flexy Strength, Stretch & Soul Fitness Studio Earth Day Community Stretch in partnership with Wayne County, 12:15 and 12:45 p.m., Central Park, 901 Church St., Honesdale; stretch sessions designed to release tension from long hours at a desk and busy daily life.

in partnership with Wayne County, 12:15 and 12:45 p.m., Central Park, 901 Church St., Honesdale; stretch sessions designed to release tension from long hours at a desk and busy daily life. Lacawac Sanctuary eco-friendly land management presentation, 6:30 p.m., William E. Chatlos Environmental Education Center, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel; Environmental Educator Ryan Johnson’s one-hour presentation will focus on protecting local ecosystems.

April 25



April 26



Lackawanna Heritage Valley, NEPA Sierra Club, Lackawanna County Environmental Office and Keep NEPA Beautiful Community Clean-Up, 11 a.m., 739 River St., Peckville; family-friendly and geared towards ages 8 and older which features a cleanup along Winton Street and the Heritage Trail Jessup trailhead, an in-depth look at the litter found at each location and invasive plant removal; trash bags, gloves, vest, and road signs will be provided by Keep NEPA Beautiful.

Sierra Sessions Earth Month Pizza Party, 1 p.m., McDade Park, 1 Bald Mountain Road; learn about the local Sierra Club Group and listen to Sierra Sessions, a streamed Earth Day concert put together by the Sierra Club that spotlights singer/songwriters.

May 2



Bradford County Conservation District Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stoll Natural Resource Center, 200 Lake Road, Towanda; featuring food trucks, educational vendors and opportunities for all ages, hands-on activities, local businesses and seedling sale pick up (pre-orders and extras)

Also, the Susquehanna Greenway is hosting cleanups, plantings, and other activities throughout Earth Month. For a list of events, visit susquehannagreenway.org/event/susquehanna-greenway-cleanup-month/