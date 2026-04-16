EARTH DAY EVENTFUL: Plant indigenous seeds with a Lenape Elder in Scranton, plus more events around the region
When the Lenape people were forced westward from Lenapehoking — their word for the region — indigenous women smuggled seeds out of Northeast Pennsylvania by sewing them into their clothing.
"That just tells you how important the seeds were and the connection to the land," said Julie Schumacher Cohen, assistant vice president of community engagement and government affairs at the University of Scranton.
The new “Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” informational sign outside the Greenhouse Project tells that story and more.
In honor of Earth Day, the sign will be dedicated on Sunday and new seeds, both physically and metaphorically, will be planted during a community celebration.
Lenape elder Curtis Zunigha, who authored the information on the sign, will lead a Lenape Cultural Program. Zunigha is an enrolled member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the federally recognized tribe of the Lenape People, and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Zunigha first visited the city during the “Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story” project in 2023. Then, he spoke about the forced removal of Lenape people from their ancestral home westward. Most Lenape eventually settled in Oklahoma.
IF YOU GO:
Dedication ceremony for the “The Spirit of Lenapehoking in Nay Aug Park” interpretive sign, Sunday, April 19, noon to 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Lenape Cultural Program that includes storytelling, language and planting of indigenous seeds. The event will take place in Nay Aug Park outside the Greenhouse Project in Scranton.
This weekend’s visit will focus on returning home and planting seeds again.
"I think that's such a counter, in a way, to the history to try to build a better future going forward," Cohen said. "So I think there's a lot of power in just people coming together around that kind of message and that sense of hope.”
The sign is a collaboration between the University of Scranton and the Greenhouse Project, with funding from the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority and Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, and in partnership with the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority and the City of Scranton.
It explains the Lenape people’s historical roots and their spiritual connection to and gratitude for the land.
Cohen said the plaque is one small way that the local community can honor its indigenous history.
The dedication begins at noon. The program lasts until 1:30 p.m and is open to the public.
'Rare political alignment'
The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, to protest air and water pollution from years of industrial development, according to EarthDay.org. The nonprofit says it is the largest recruiter to the environmental movement to drive positive action for the planet.
“Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders,” according to the nonprofit.
Earth Day protests led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, according to the organization. Afterwards, other environmental laws were passed, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Clean Air Act. Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972.
Eventually, Earth Day celebrations and protests spread across the world.
Taking care of the world in small ways
In Northeast Pennsylvania, the environmental impacts of industry can still be seen in coal culm dumps, orange water, superfund sites and brownfields.
"There are so many big problems, but what can we do in small ways to take care of the part of the world, the part the community that we're part of, our own backyards, to make it a little bit better and to be good stewards," Cohen asked.
To celebrate Earth Day 2026, clean-ups and educational events are scheduled throughout the region from the Poconos to Williamsport.
The Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug celebrates the event by getting people out to parks, volunteering at clean-ups and teaching about food, the environment or gardening, said Jane Risse, executive director and greenhouse manager.
This year, the event with Zunigha will focus on protecting the earth and its food system, Risse said.
After Sunday’s ceremony, people will take home native pollinator plants and sister seeds, which are corn, beans and squash. Risse said they’re often planted together because they complement each other.
Growing native plants is better for the local environment, she said.
"They grow naturally. They're beneficial to the area. They complement each other rather than compete," Risse said.
Native plants also help pollinators, which promotes a healthier ecosystem, she said.
The seeds from Sunday’s ceremony will provide more than food. They will help connect the Lenape people back to Lenapehoking and the community to the First Peoples.
Risse thinks people often forget that the earth also cares for its inhabitants. She said it’s a “reciprocal agreement.” Earth Day is a good reminder of that.
"The earth gives us oxygen, food, and clothing. And so we really do have to remember that. We owe a lot of debt back to nature and Mother Earth. So I do think it's a really good time to think about planting and our origins, history and where we're headed,” she said.
Earth Day events around the region:
April 18
- Wilkes-Barre City Department of Public Works’ Community Cleanup at Kirby Park Natural Area, 8 a.m., Nesbitt Park, Wilkes-Barre; litter removal throughout the Kirby Park Natural Area; cleanup supplies will be provided; attendees are encouraged to bring their own work gloves.
- Earth Day Lake and Shore Cleanup at Beltzville State Park, 9 a.m., state park beach, 2950 Pohopoco Drive, Lehighton; the event includes lake clean up, gentle yoga, meet and greet with the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue, lollipop hunt, warm-up stretches and Zumba and a hike.
- Whispering Pines Community Church & Center Earth Day event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7 Milanville Road, Beach Lake; interactive activities, local organizations, animals, food, kids planting station, book exchange, silent auction and more.
- South Side Neighborhood Association and State Rep. Kyle Donahue Spring Clean-Up Event, 10 a.m. to noon, Connors Park, 515 Orchard St., Scranton; rain date April 25.
- Earth Day Pop-up Market at the Scranton Public Market, noon to 5 p.m., 300 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton; featuring fresh local foods, upcycled artists, homegrown, handmade, live music and more.
- United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania Pine Brook Earth Day Clean Up, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Capouse Corner, New York Street and Capouse Avenue, Scranton; bags will be provided, along with water and snacks.
- Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Nurture & Nourish: Earth Day Celebration, 1 to 3:30 p.m., 336 Oak Drive, Dalton; Indraloka T-shirt tie-dye; seed planting, animal snuggles, plus tour the sanctuary with a plant-based cupcake; cost is $25
April 22 (Earth Day)
- Get Flexy Strength, Stretch & Soul Fitness Studio Earth Day Community Stretch in partnership with Wayne County, 12:15 and 12:45 p.m., Central Park, 901 Church St., Honesdale; stretch sessions designed to release tension from long hours at a desk and busy daily life.
- Lacawac Sanctuary eco-friendly land management presentation, 6:30 p.m., William E. Chatlos Environmental Education Center, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel; Environmental Educator Ryan Johnson’s one-hour presentation will focus on protecting local ecosystems.
April 25
- Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Pick Up the Poconos Day, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; sign up to clean your borough or township at PickUpThePoconos.com.
- Pocono Organics Earth Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1015 Long Pond Road, Blakeslee; presentations, educational attractions, displays, vendors and food and refreshments featuring Pocono Organics Cafe and more.
- Schuylkill County Conservancy Earth Day at the Frog Hollow Nature Area, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stone Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven; community cleanup.
- Pocono Environmental Education Center Earth Day Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 538 Emery Road, Dingman Ferry; will feature hands-on activities, conservation exhibits, vendors, crafts, food, music and more; $5 per car.
- Lackawanna County Earth Day Event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., McDade Park, Pavilion 2, 1 Bald Mountain Road, Scranton; free arts and crafts, music and environmental education offerings from participating organizations; Sierra Club pre-event cleanup and planting, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 2026 Williamsport Earth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brandon Park, 880 Packer St., Williamsport; the family-oriented event hosted by local nonprofit organizations and sustainable businesses will celebrate Earth Day and sustainability.
- Endless Mountains Heritage Region Earth Day Hike at Vosburg Neck State Park, 1 to 3:30 p.m., 470 Vosburg Road, Tunkhannock; 4 mile-hike featuring Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Environmental Educational Specialist Amanda Kiernan, who will discuss the different types of trees in the park; wear sensible shoes suitable for mud and dress for the weather; bring water; event is free but registration is required by Thursday, April 23.
April 26
- Lackawanna Heritage Valley, NEPA Sierra Club, Lackawanna County Environmental Office and Keep NEPA Beautiful Community Clean-Up, 11 a.m., 739 River St., Peckville; family-friendly and geared towards ages 8 and older which features a cleanup along Winton Street and the Heritage Trail Jessup trailhead, an in-depth look at the litter found at each location and invasive plant removal; trash bags, gloves, vest, and road signs will be provided by Keep NEPA Beautiful.
- Sierra Sessions Earth Month Pizza Party, 1 p.m., McDade Park, 1 Bald Mountain Road; learn about the local Sierra Club Group and listen to Sierra Sessions, a streamed Earth Day concert put together by the Sierra Club that spotlights singer/songwriters.
May 2
- Bradford County Conservation District Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stoll Natural Resource Center, 200 Lake Road, Towanda; featuring food trucks, educational vendors and opportunities for all ages, hands-on activities, local businesses and seedling sale pick up (pre-orders and extras)
Also, the Susquehanna Greenway is hosting cleanups, plantings, and other activities throughout Earth Month. For a list of events, visit susquehannagreenway.org/event/susquehanna-greenway-cleanup-month/
MORE EVENTS
For a comprehensive list of events and attractions throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, visit DiscoverNEPA.