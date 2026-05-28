Haley O'Brien talks to Don Jacobs about geocaching, Kat Bolus about biking tips and shares a new community garden with listeners

In this episode of Good Natured, DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs goes geocaching in Monroe County. An interactive tour invites the public to discover historic sites in honor of America 250.

WVIA's Kat Bolus reports on the upcoming NEPA Ecotour, which will lead bicyclists on four trails through the region June 6 and 7.

And we visit a new community garden and nonprofit in Kingston. Green Neighbors Network was established in 2025 with a mission rooted in sustainability and education.