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Good Natured

Haley O'Brien talks to Don Jacobs about geocaching, Kat Bolus about biking tips and shares a new community garden with listeners

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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In this episode of Good Natured, DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs goes geocaching in Monroe County. An interactive tour invites the public to discover historic sites in honor of America 250.

WVIA's Kat Bolus reports on the upcoming NEPA Ecotour, which will lead bicyclists on four trails through the region June 6 and 7.

And we visit a new community garden and nonprofit in Kingston. Green Neighbors Network was established in 2025 with a mission rooted in sustainability and education.

Good Natured
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News