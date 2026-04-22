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Good Natured

GOOD NATURED: Earth Day, turkey season in Pa. and mah-jongg

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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In this month's episode of Good Natured, WVIA's Kat Bolus fills us in on what Earth Day is all about and tells us about her recent venture with the Mah Jongg Social Club of NEPA.

DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs brings us all the details about turkey season, including what to listen for when out hunting. Hunter Wallis from Susquehanna County was recently featured on Go Wild with DiscoverNEPA for earning the title of Grand National Champion Turkey Caller from the National Wild Turkey Federation. Wallis hosts Nancy's Vision youth turkey hunt Apr. 25 to raise money for the Catch-A-Dream Foundation.

Caitlin Mackiewicz, WVIA's audience engagement manager, joins us to tell us about the community events planned for the spring, which include WVIA member day at Knoebels on May 3 and a new sensory space opening at a local library.

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Good Natured Good NaturedLackawanna CountySusquehanna CountyEarth DayScrantonNay Aug Park
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News