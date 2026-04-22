GOOD NATURED: Earth Day, turkey season in Pa. and mah-jongg

In this month's episode of Good Natured, WVIA's Kat Bolus fills us in on what Earth Day is all about and tells us about her recent venture with the Mah Jongg Social Club of NEPA.

DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs brings us all the details about turkey season, including what to listen for when out hunting. Hunter Wallis from Susquehanna County was recently featured on Go Wild with DiscoverNEPA for earning the title of Grand National Champion Turkey Caller from the National Wild Turkey Federation. Wallis hosts Nancy's Vision youth turkey hunt Apr. 25 to raise money for the Catch-A-Dream Foundation.

Caitlin Mackiewicz, WVIA's audience engagement manager, joins us to tell us about the community events planned for the spring, which include WVIA member day at Knoebels on May 3 and a new sensory space opening at a local library.