World Cup Fan Zone in downtown Scranton to feature family-friendly activities, games in July

As the world’s best soccer players take the field this summer in Philadelphia, a city block in Scranton will become a hub for fans and families.

The Fan Zone, one of three in Pennsylvania, will feature viewing areas, beer garden and soccer-themed activities over two weekends in July. Organizers have a goal of bringing people downtown for a shared love of sports.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan says he looks forward to thousands of people watching soccer together at Courthouse Square.

“It doesn't matter what language you speak, where you're from in Pennsylvania or around the world, people cheer for their team,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan said during a press conference Thursday, where organizers shared more details about the event.

“It really does bring people together. It doesn't matter what political party you belong to. And in these times, we need something like that to bring the community together,” Gaughan said.

Fan Zone in July

The event — July 4, 5, 18 and 19 — is part of the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone, presented in partnership with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Visit PA. Scranton was selected as one of three regional Fan Zone sites across the state, alongside Pittsburgh and Reading. In Scranton, the initiative is led by the city, Lackawanna County commissioners and the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Times Shamrock Media is managing the events.

The Fan Zone is one of several events expected to bring thousands of people downtown in June and July. Union Pacific No. 4014 — known as Big Boy for its sheer size — will visit Steamtown National Historic Site starting June 15. Lackawanna County Scrantastic Spectacular , which includes fireworks and a performance from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, is July 3.

“We have been looking forward to 2026 for a long time now, because of America's birthday, because of Scranton's 160th birthday,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said. “We've just been able to add more and more to what is a really big celebration of our country, of the county, the state, our city.”

The event will feature a 13-by-29-foot viewing screen — along North Washington Avenue on Courthouse Square — to broadcast live World Cup soccer matches in the “knock-out” rounds and the final matches of the tournament. Four additional 6-by-9-foot screens will be spread throughout the square.

Other family-friendly events include an obstacle course, inflatable soccer game, soccer clinics and a high-tech 15-by-15-foot LED soccer simulator. Live entertainment is scheduled to begin two hours before the first match each day.

Promoting the region

The World Cup happens once every four years, and a million people are expected to visit the United States for it, said Curt Camoni, executive director of the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Along with games in Philadelphia, the Meadowlands in New Jersey will also host matches.

“We are marketing Lackawanna County and the city of Scranton globally, so that people understand that we are an outstanding destination, a home site for them when they're traveling for the World Cup,” Camoni said.