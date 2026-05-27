U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pa. farmers during NEPA visit
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U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pennsylvania farmers while in Lackawanna County
The declaration was requested by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who sent a letter to the USDA in early May.
Eight U.S. Representatives from Pennsylvania also sent a letter on May 15.
Wilkes-Barre Area to start fourth in-school academy, offer sports-related courses, training to student athletes
Wilkes-Barre Area High School athletes will have a chance to take sports-related courses, meet with a nutritionist and have up to 90 minutes of in-school physical training per day.
The school district plans to launch the Athletic Academy in the fall, adding a fourth track that students can enroll in within the building.