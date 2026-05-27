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UP TO DATE

U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pa. farmers during NEPA visit

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pennsylvania farmers while in Lackawanna County

The declaration was requested by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who sent a letter to the USDA in early May.

Eight U.S. Representatives from Pennsylvania also sent a letter on May 15.

Wilkes-Barre Area to start fourth in-school academy, offer sports-related courses, training to student athletes

Wilkes-Barre Area High School athletes will have a chance to take sports-related courses, meet with a nutritionist and have up to 90 minutes of in-school physical training per day.

The school district plans to launch the Athletic Academy in the fall, adding a fourth track that students can enroll in within the building.

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UP TO DATE United States Department of AgricultureApplewood Farm and MarketScott TownshipLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictWilkes-Barre Area High School
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News