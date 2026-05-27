U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pa. farmers during NEPA visit

U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pennsylvania farmers while in Lackawanna County

The declaration was requested by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who sent a letter to the USDA in early May.

Eight U.S. Representatives from Pennsylvania also sent a letter on May 15.

Wilkes-Barre Area to start fourth in-school academy, offer sports-related courses, training to student athletes

Wilkes-Barre Area High School athletes will have a chance to take sports-related courses, meet with a nutritionist and have up to 90 minutes of in-school physical training per day.

The school district plans to launch the Athletic Academy in the fall, adding a fourth track that students can enroll in within the building.