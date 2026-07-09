EVENTFUL: Farmers market season underway in NEPA

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Dozens shopped for fresh produce and meat, homemade baked goods and locally-grown flowers in downtown Pittston Tuesday for the first time this summer.

The Pittston City Farmers Market opened this week, bringing fresh food — from snap peas to peaches — directly from farms to consumers.

“These peaches were picked yesterday,” said Logan Brace, co-owner of Brace’s Orchard in Dallas. “They're brought to market this morning. They were chilled in the cooler overnight, and somebody will be eating them this afternoon at home.”

Rachel Rovinski, a nutrition educator with the Commission on Economic Opportunity and Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, said the farmers market makes healthy, in-season produce more affordable and accessible.

It brings several local farmers to one place and accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds.

Rovinski demonstrated a no-cook gazpacho recipe made by blending ingredients available at the market, like bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, garlic and red onion, with oil, vinegar and salt and pepper.

“Whatever the farmers have, we kind of tie that recipe in,” she said. “It’s a cold soup, so it's easy, and it's full of antioxidants and vitamin minerals. You get your vegetables in as well.”

Emily Barth, of Hoppy’s Produce in Falls, said a customer came to her stand to buy the ingredients for the gazpacho after watching the demonstration.

“I thought that was pretty cool to see that she came right over right after the demonstration,” Barth said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Rachel Rovinski, a CEO nutrition educator, and Kate Fenstermacher prepare a veggie gazpacho at the farmers market.

'People are like plants'

Barth and other farmers reported a good turnout for opening day. Many farmers also noted they are bouncing back from cold, dry conditions earlier this year and recent extreme heat.

“Plants are like people when they're under stress, they don't perform well,” said Harold Golomb, of Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouses in Plains Twp. “With this moisture now and the return to more average temps, things should really take off and grow.”

Aside from gazpacho, attendees noted some other beloved seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Jack Volch, 3, of Pittston, picks out some carrots at the Dymond Produce stand in Pittston during the first day of the farmers market.

For Jack Volch, 3, of Pittston, chicken noodle soup is one of them.

“I like carrots,” said Volch, who grabbed two, one in each hand.

The Pittston City Farmers Market will continue every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 24 at 71 S. Main St., Pittston.

It is one of several farmers markets offering fresh food and locally-made goods throughout the region.

1 of 4 — 07072026_FarmMarket002.jpg Harold Golomb moves produce at his farm stand during the Pittston Farmers Market on Tuesday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 07072026_FarmMarket005.jpg Megan Inante-Blemings buys bread from the Beta Bread stand at the Pittston Farmers Market on opening day. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 07072026_FarmMarket006.jpg A young man picks out a bag of popcorn from the Pittston Popcorn Company at the Pittston Farmers Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 07072026_FarmMarket007.jpg Joe Stredney, of Wild Notions Farm, sets out mushrooms. He also sells microgreens. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Other farmers markets across the region