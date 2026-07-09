EVENTFUL: Farmers market season underway in NEPA
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Dozens shopped for fresh produce and meat, homemade baked goods and locally-grown flowers in downtown Pittston Tuesday for the first time this summer.
The Pittston City Farmers Market opened this week, bringing fresh food — from snap peas to peaches — directly from farms to consumers.
“These peaches were picked yesterday,” said Logan Brace, co-owner of Brace’s Orchard in Dallas. “They're brought to market this morning. They were chilled in the cooler overnight, and somebody will be eating them this afternoon at home.”
Rachel Rovinski, a nutrition educator with the Commission on Economic Opportunity and Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, said the farmers market makes healthy, in-season produce more affordable and accessible.
It brings several local farmers to one place and accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds.
Rovinski demonstrated a no-cook gazpacho recipe made by blending ingredients available at the market, like bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, garlic and red onion, with oil, vinegar and salt and pepper.
“Whatever the farmers have, we kind of tie that recipe in,” she said. “It’s a cold soup, so it's easy, and it's full of antioxidants and vitamin minerals. You get your vegetables in as well.”
Emily Barth, of Hoppy’s Produce in Falls, said a customer came to her stand to buy the ingredients for the gazpacho after watching the demonstration.
“I thought that was pretty cool to see that she came right over right after the demonstration,” Barth said.
'People are like plants'
Barth and other farmers reported a good turnout for opening day. Many farmers also noted they are bouncing back from cold, dry conditions earlier this year and recent extreme heat.
“Plants are like people when they're under stress, they don't perform well,” said Harold Golomb, of Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouses in Plains Twp. “With this moisture now and the return to more average temps, things should really take off and grow.”
Aside from gazpacho, attendees noted some other beloved seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables.
For Jack Volch, 3, of Pittston, chicken noodle soup is one of them.
“I like carrots,” said Volch, who grabbed two, one in each hand.
The Pittston City Farmers Market will continue every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 24 at 71 S. Main St., Pittston.
It is one of several farmers markets offering fresh food and locally-made goods throughout the region.
Other farmers markets across the region
- Abington Farmers Market
South Abington Recreation Park, 642 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mid-July through October
- Berwick Farmers Market
400 Fowler Ave., Berwick
Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon
June 27 through Oct. 31
- Carbondale Farmers Market
185 Fallbrook St., Carbondale
Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Year-round
- Danville Growers Market
620 Mill St., Danville
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
May through November
- Hawley Farmers Market
Summer market (May-October), Bingham Park, Main Avenue, Hawley
Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.
Winter Market (November-April) at The Hawley Hub, 318 Main Ave., Hawley
Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Hometown Farmers Market
125 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua
Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Year-round
- Lewisburg Farmers Market
499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg
Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Year-round
- Milford Farmers Market
501 West Harford St., Milford
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Newfoundland Farmers Market
Carlton Drake Memorial Park, 994 Main St., Newfoundland
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May through October
- Poconos Farmers Market
5185 Route 115, Blakeslee
Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m to 4 p.m.
- Shamokin Farmers Market
Independence Street, downtown Shamokin
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
900 Barring Ave., Scranton
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 17 through Nov. 25
- Southside Farmers Market
CEDAR Center, 526 Cedar Ave., Scranton
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Year-round
- Tunkhannock Farmers Market at Creekside Gardens
4 Village Lane, Tunkhannock
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 13 to Oct. 31
- Wayne County Farmers Market
200 Willow Ave., Honesdale
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May through October
- Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market
Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 18 through Nov. 12
- Williamsport Growers Market
249 Little League Blvd, Williamsport
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., late April through November; 9 a.m. to noon, December through mid-April