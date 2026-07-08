Big Boy visit generated millions during Steamtown stay

Big Boy visit generated up to $17M for area during Steamtown stay, Greater Scranton Chamber says

Big Boy generated some big numbers for the Scranton area during its two-week stay at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Union Pacific locomotive 4014 generated an estimated $16 million to $17 million economic impact throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce said in a release issued Tuesday.

Pa. residents revive colonial-era practice by growing a ‘square yard’ of flax

A group of Pennsylvania residents is working to revive the colonial practice of growing flax one square yard at a time.

Colonists grew the plant to make linen – which they used to make their clothing.