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UP TO DATE

Big Boy visit generated millions during Steamtown stay

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Big Boy visit generated up to $17M for area during Steamtown stay, Greater Scranton Chamber says

Big Boy generated some big numbers for the Scranton area during its two-week stay at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Union Pacific locomotive 4014 generated an estimated $16 million to $17 million economic impact throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce said in a release issued Tuesday.

Pa. residents revive colonial-era practice by growing a ‘square yard’ of flax

A group of Pennsylvania residents is working to revive the colonial practice of growing flax one square yard at a time.

Colonists grew the plant to make linen – which they used to make their clothing.

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UP TO DATE Union Pacific Big BoySteamtown National Historic SiteScrantonGreater Scranton Chamber of Commerce
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News