ALL ABOARD: Expect crowds as Union Pacific's Big Boy steams toward NEPA this weekend

Unless you are not keeping track, you probably know the world's largest operating steam locomotive is scheduled to arrive in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend.

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● WVIA News will bring you special up-close coverage of Big Boy's arrival in Pennsylvania on Friday, June 12.



● We invite readers to send us their photos of Big Boy as it passes through the region on June 13 and 14. Please email them to Roger DuPuis: rogerdupuis@wvia.org.



● We will have coverage from Steamtown on Monday, June 15.

Union Pacific No. 4014 — aka Big Boy — will be making an extended stop in Scranton, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors as it poses beside fellow Big Boy No. 4012, which has been on static display at Steamtown National Historic Site for decades.

But 4014's arrival and passage through the region is expected to draw throngs all along the rails everywhere it travels, as has been the case since its cross-country America 250 tour began.

With those crowds come concerns about safety and logistics. We've put together this survival guide for railfans and curious sightseers alike, based on information distributed by officials around the region.

This is the first part of our multi-day coverage of this historic event.

Where's Big Boy going to be, and when?

From the official Union Pacific schedule, here is the locomotive's itinerary as it enters and leaves NEPA:

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

● Sayre, Pa. — No public access. Departs 9 a.m.

● Owego, N.Y. — 53 Depot St. Arrives 10:45 a.m., departs 11:15 a.m.

● Binghamton, N.Y. — No public access. (Private Norfolk Southern employee event)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

● Binghamton, N.Y. — No public access. Depart 7:30 a.m.

● Nicholson, Pa. — Passing over Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

● Nesquehoning, Pa. — No public access. Departs 10 a.m. for sold-out Union Pacific Museum Passenger Special to Pittston.

MONDAY, JUNE 15 - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

● Scranton, Pa. — Ticketed viewing at Steamtown National Historic Site, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (More information below.)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 - TUESDAY, JUNE 30

● Scranton, Pa. — Ticketed viewing at Steamtown National Historic Site during park hours while the locomotive undergoes maintenance at Steamtown.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

● Scranton, Pa. — No public access. Departs 9 a.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

● Jim Thorpe, Pa. — No public access. Depart 9 a.m.

● Reading, Pa. — Reading & Northern Outer Station, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

● Pottstown, Pa. — 51 South Hanover St., 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Union Pacific website The eastern leg of Big Boy No. 4014's coast-to-coast tour starts May 25 from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

What will access to Steamtown be like?

● Information about obtaining reservations for the event can be found here.

● Steamtown will be closed Sunday, June 14, to prepare for the visit.

● Steamtown will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through June 30 for the event. Guests may enter Steamtown up to 30 minutes prior to their reservation time or after scheduled reservations.

● Visitors will enter and exit Steamtown through pedestrian gates directly behind the Lackawanna Transit Center, 30 Lackawanna Ave. Guests should have either a printed copy of their ticket or a digital copy on their cell phone readily available.

City of Scranton Government City of Scranton officials released this map showing parking for the June 15-16 Big Boy reunion.

What about parking?

Here's what you need to know for June 15-16:

● Steamtown's lots will be closed to the public except for a limited number of handicap-accessible spots (see below).

● Free parking with complementary shuttle service to and from Steamtown will be available at:

— Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way

— West Scranton High School, 1201 Luzerne St.

— PNC Field at 235 Montage Mountain Road

Courtesy shuttles are expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Shuttle pick-up for the Scranton and West Scranton High School routes is planned at Franklin Avenue, across from the PA CareerLink at 135 Franklin Ave., and pick-up for PNC Field is planned in front of the Marketplace at Steamtown along Lackawanna Avenue. Drop-off for both shuttles will be on Mifflin Avenue.

Steamtown National Historic Site Facebook Steamtown National Historic Site released this graphic showing information about access and parking.

● Paid parking will be available throughout downtown Scranton, including metered street parking and parking at the following garages and lots:

— Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

— Adams and Mulberry Garage, 425 Adams Ave.

— Casey Garage, 101 Adams Avenue

— Connell Garage, 117 N. Washington Ave.

— Electric City Garage, 300 Biden St.

— Forum Garage, 230 Franklin Ave.

— Jefferson Street parking lot, 321 Jefferson Ave. (cash only)

— Linden Street Garage, 417 Linden St.

— Medallion Garage, 140 Adams Ave.

Visit scrantonpaparking.com for details on parking rates and other information.

● Accessible parking: A limited number of handicap-accessible parking spaces for placarded vehicles will be available in designated areas of the Steamtown National Historic Site parking lot on June 15-16. Vehicles should enter via the 350 Cliff St. park entrance and have their placards clearly visible. No other vehicles will be allowed past the park entrance gate on Cliff Street. The route from the parking area to the Big Boy No. 4014 and No. 4012 viewing areas and throughout the park's museum facilities are accessible for wheelchairs.

● Public transportation: County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) and Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) buses drop passengers off at the Lackawanna Transit Center, directly adjacent to the entrance gates.

● Limited public parking will be available onsite at Steamtown from June 17-30.

How will downtown Scranton traffic be affected?

City officials say they are collaborating with the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to display signage along Interstate 81 advising drivers and other guests of potential traffic delays entering downtown.

"Additionally, the city is working strategically with crews working on the expansive streetscape project to minimize traffic disruptions created by the progress downtown," officials said Wednesday.

Don't even think about trespassing

Railroad officials and police strongly caution against trespassing on Steamtown or rail company property — and that's not limited to the Scranton area.

Big Boy 4014 will travel over the tracks of the Delaware-Lackawanna railroad Sunday, June 14 as it enters the Steamtown National Historic Site.

"In the interest of safety, and in an effort to provide an excellent overall experience, the employees and management of the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad would like to remind everyone that there is a '0 tolerance' policy for trespassing on railroad property at all times, and especially during this event," the railroad's parent company said.

Union Pacific also released safety tips for railfans along the route:

● Stay back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks. This includes drones.

● Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right of way are private property — do not trespass.

● Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive. Always expect a train.

● Be a safe and considerate driver — do not pace the train.

● Be aware of the environment. "While we strive to provide access to all guests, Big Boy is positioned in a working rail environment with uneven walking surfaces that may create difficulty for accessibility," the railroad said.

The Reading & Northern Railroad, which also will be hosting Big Boy over its tracks, released safety guidelines, too, including cautions regarding site access, photography and drone use.