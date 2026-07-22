Wyoming Seminary makes cuts to staff amid budget shortfall and increasing costs

New bill would set new sentencing framework for second degree murder

The Pa. Supreme Court in March ruled that mandatory sentences of life without parole for second-degree felony murder are unconstitutional. The court gave the state General Assembly 120 days to pass legislation to fix that. Their deadline is Friday.

Wyoming Seminary cuts staff amid budget shortfall as enrollment declines, costs increase

Amid increased operating costs and declining enrollment, Wyoming Seminary eliminated the jobs of 22 employees while making plans for financial stability moving forward.

Former Penn State football player sentenced to prison in deadly ATV crash

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Crushshon-Fleming, who drove drunk and crashed into a deer in May 2023, was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the Bradford County prison. The crash killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, a passenger on the ATV.

NEWS VOICES: Whitewater rafting trip pairs people together to find common ground

If you’ve been following WVIA News at all for the past few years, you know WVIA's Kat Bolus loves an outdoor story. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to tell us about a unique whitewater rafting trip with an interesting mission.