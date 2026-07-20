NEWS VOICES: Whitewater rafting trip pairs people together to find common ground

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

If you’ve been following WVIA News at all for the past few years, you know WVIA's Kat Bolus loves an outdoor story. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to tell us about a unique whitewater rafting trip with an interesting mission.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: