NEWS VOICES: Remembering WNEP's Mike Stevens

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Julie Sidoni remember WNEP's Mike Stevens, who was Sidoni's desk-mate at WNEP for 20 years and an iconic voice of Northeast Pennsylvania.

For 40 years, Stevens took viewers along for his travels "On the Pennsylvania Road" and connected people through the stories he told. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at the age of 81.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: