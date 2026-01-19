NEWS VOICES: Penn State study finds melanoma 'hotspot' in Central Pennsylvania

NEWS VOICES





This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Lydia McFarlane discuss a recent study from Penn State University that found a hotspot of melanoma cases in Central Pennsylvania counties with or near farmland.

Among the 15 counties in the hotspot are Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: