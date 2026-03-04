Carbon County community passes regulations for data centers

Penn Forest Twp. Supervisors approve regulations for data center development

Penn Forest Twp. supervisors unanimously approved a 45-page curative zoning amendment to regulate data centers in the Carbon County municipality.

Most of the roughly 50 community members in the audience at Penn’s Peak applauded the move.

