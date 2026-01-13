100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

PSU study finds melanoma 'hot spot' in Central Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Police: Cousin killed Luzerne County businessman Jonathan Balester in 2011 over sale of family optical company

Investigators think they know who murdered a well-known Luzerne County businessman nearly 15 years ago.

State Police have charged Jonathan Balester’s cousin with killing him for money.

Penn State study finds melanoma ‘hotspot’ in central Pa. counties with or near cultivated farmland

A new study from Penn State University found a ‘hot-spot’ of melanoma cases in central Pennsylvania.

Researchers found a pattern of skin cancer in counties with or near farmland. Among them are Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

‘A lot of areas’ in rural Pa. could house data centers for AI growth, Garrity says

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, the Republican Party’s endorsed challenger to Gov. Josh Shapiro in this year’s election, suggested Monday that Pennsylvania’s rural communities would be good locations for new data centers built to power artificial intelligence technologies.

