Police: Cousin killed businessman Jonathan Balester in Luzerne County home in 2011

A cousin stabbed well-known businessman Jonathan J. Balester to death in Luzerne County almost 15 years ago, state police charged Monday.

Police charged Frederick P. Balester, 69, with one count of criminal homicide in the death of his cousin, who was found dead May 26, 2011, in his Kingston Twp. home, according to a state police news release.

Balester stabbed his cousin multiple times in the back, according to the news release.

Balester, a Hanover Twp. resident, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Brian Tupper, who denied him bail.

He was taken to the Luzerne County prison.

Jonathan Balester was a majority partner in a family business, Balester Optical, and owned ABBA Advertising Products, which sold T-shirts, coffee mugs and other promotional products.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call state police at 570-821-4110.

