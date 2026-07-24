Softball, baseball tourneys put national focus on NEPA, plus a statewide sports reporting award for WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall

Roger is in the WVIA podcast studio with Sarah, who was in Nanticoke this week as softball players from across the Northeast U.S. marched in a parade marking the start of nearly two weeks of widespread attention for youth sports in Luzerne County.

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship returns to Luzerne County for the second year, relocating from Wilkes University to Nanticoke Area Little League.

And the best Little League baseball teams from around the state will compete in Jenkins Twp. next week at the Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament.

You can read Sarah's full report here.

They're also discussing a special statewide award Sarah received for her sports beat reporting.

She has won First Place, Sports Beat Reporting for “Beyond the Scoreboard,” a sports beat WVIA News launched in 2025. The award will be presented Oct. 8 at the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon in Harrisburg.

Sarah talks with Roger about some of the stories that were submitted as part of the award-winning entry, as well as some of her favorite memories from covering them.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link.

Co-host Bob Ide from FOX56 will return next week. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.