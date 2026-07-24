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Sports Voices

Softball, baseball tourneys put national focus on NEPA, plus a statewide sports reporting award for WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger is in the WVIA podcast studio with Sarah, who was in Nanticoke this week as softball players from across the Northeast U.S. marched in a parade marking the start of nearly two weeks of widespread attention for youth sports in Luzerne County.

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship returns to Luzerne County for the second year, relocating from Wilkes University to Nanticoke Area Little League.

And the best Little League baseball teams from around the state will compete in Jenkins Twp. next week at the Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament.

You can read Sarah's full report here.

They're also discussing a special statewide award Sarah received for her sports beat reporting.

She has won First Place, Sports Beat Reporting for “Beyond the Scoreboard,” a sports beat WVIA News launched in 2025. The award will be presented Oct. 8 at the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon in Harrisburg.

Sarah talks with Roger about some of the stories that were submitted as part of the award-winning entry, as well as some of her favorite memories from covering them.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link.

Co-host Bob Ide from FOX56 will return next week. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Bob IdeEast Region Junior Little League Softball ChampionshipPennsylvania State Major Baseball TournamentLuzerne CountyNanticokeJenkins TownshipBob BertoniLittle LeagueHigh school sportsProfessional Keystone Media AwardsPennsylvania Newsmedia AssociationBeyond the Scoreboard
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News