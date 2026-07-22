Little League softball, baseball tournaments bring national attention, economic boom to Luzerne County

Softball players from across the Northeast United States marched down streets in Nanticoke on Wednesday. The parade marked the start of nearly two weeks of widespread attention for youth sports in Luzerne County.

Organizers hope the softball tournament that starts Thursday, and a baseball tournament that starts next week, will be grand slams for the region.

“It brings in so many families from Vermont all the way down to Maryland. We're excited about that,” said Bob Bertoni, Little League District 16-31 administrator, Section 5 coordinator and state director. “It brings a lot of revenue into our area. It also attracts people to see what Luzerne County has to offer.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Members of the state championship team from New Jersey walk in the parade for the East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship in Nanticoke on Wednesday.

Softball tournament

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship returns to Luzerne County for the second year, relocating from Wilkes University to Nanticoke Area Little League.

The Little League district won a bid for the tournament last year, after it was held for nearly 40 years in Orange, Connecticut. The competition will continue annually in Luzerne County for the foreseeable future and is one of six United States regional tournaments.

“We're excited to host the second year,” Bertoni said. “Last year was the first year, so of course, you’ve got to tweak and make things just a little bit better, and that's what we're hoping for this year.”

Winning teams from eight state tournaments will play for the regional championship, with the winner advancing to the Junior Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington. Players are between the ages of 12 and 14.

While the baseball World Series in South Williamsport and softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina — for players 10 to 12 — are the more well-known events, Little League International also hosts World Series tournaments for older players.

More than 140 families, from Maine to Maryland, will travel to the region. The host team, Greater Wyoming Area, will also play.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Members of the Pennsylvania Junior League Softball championship team, from West Suburban Little League in Johnstown, walk in the parade for the East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship in Nanticoke on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania is represented by state champions West Suburban Little League, out of Johnstown. The team includes members of the West Suburban team who won the Little League Softball World Series championship last summer.

Games start Thursday at 10 a.m. and will continue through the championship game on Tuesday. All games will be held at 650 E. Union St., behind Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Baseball tournament

The best Little League baseball teams from around the state will compete in Jenkins Twp. next week at the Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament.

The tournament, rotated annually through the eight Little League sections across the state, features the champion from each section. The winner advances to Bristol, Connecticut. The winner of that regional tournament will compete in the Little League World Series. Players are between the ages of 10 and 12.

Games start Monday and will be held throughout the week at the Jenkins Township Little League Complex, 2 May St., Pittston.

Economic impact

From hotel rooms to gas and food, the region will benefit from the tournament in many ways, said Alan Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County.

Hotel bookings include 140 rooms for softball and 50 for baseball, each for up to seven days, Stout said. He estimates a total economic impact of $2.3 million to $2.5 million.

The visitors bureau prepared welcome bags for the hotel rooms and will welcome the softball players and their families to Rockin' the River in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

“We love what we have to offer for guests, and so to be able to have all these people coming in from all over the Northeast for the girls, and to have people coming in from all over the state for the boys, is something that we're really looking forward to,” Stout said.

Open to the public

Fire and police vehicles blared their sirens in Nanticoke on Wednesday evening, bringing curious neighbors to their porches. The teams walked down East Green Street to the softball field.

Bertoni, a 47-year Little League volunteer, credits the many volunteers working to make the two tournaments happen. He hopes to see the public in Nanticoke starting Thursday and then in Jenkins Twp. next week. Games are free to attend.

“Junior softball is outstanding softball. If you like watching softball, you want to be in Nanticoke over the next five days,” he said. “We encourage everyone to come out. Check out the refreshment stands and the facilities and everything that our leagues have to offer because it's going to be a great time with great softball, great baseball and great food.”