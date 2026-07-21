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UP TO DATE

Data centers protest in Wilkes-Barre, PJM power grid update and details on a shooting in Scranton

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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It's Tuesday, July 21. Let's get you Up to Date.

Lackawanna County Coroner investigating death of man, 39, in West Scranton shooting
Coroner Tim Rowland said the 39-year-old Scranton man died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents, candidates speak out against data center development during protest in Wilkes-Barre
About a dozen people spoke on Wilkes-Barre Public Square Saturday during a day of national protests against data center developments nationwide.

Electricity demand in Pennsylvania and surrounding states is outstripping supply
Demand for electricity in Pennsylvania and surrounding states continues to grow, putting pressure on prices.

New measles tracking dashboard from Pa. Department of Health shows more than 100 cases this year
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a new online measles dashboard, allowing the public to track cases by county as the statewide total surpasses 100.

PHOTO FOCUS: St. Ann's Novena draws faithful to West Scranton for prayers and devotion
The 2026 Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues this week at St. Ann’s Basilica on St. Ann Street in West Scranton.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyScrantonWilkes-BarreData CentersPJM InterconnectionPennsylvania Department of HealthNovena
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at <a href="mailto:katbolus@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">katbolus@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News