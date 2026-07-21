Data centers protest in Wilkes-Barre, PJM power grid update and details on a shooting in Scranton

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Lackawanna County Coroner investigating death of man, 39, in West Scranton shooting

Coroner Tim Rowland said the 39-year-old Scranton man died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents, candidates speak out against data center development during protest in Wilkes-Barre

About a dozen people spoke on Wilkes-Barre Public Square Saturday during a day of national protests against data center developments nationwide.

Electricity demand in Pennsylvania and surrounding states is outstripping supply

Demand for electricity in Pennsylvania and surrounding states continues to grow, putting pressure on prices.

New measles tracking dashboard from Pa. Department of Health shows more than 100 cases this year

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a new online measles dashboard, allowing the public to track cases by county as the statewide total surpasses 100.

PHOTO FOCUS: St. Ann's Novena draws faithful to West Scranton for prayers and devotion

The 2026 Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues this week at St. Ann’s Basilica on St. Ann Street in West Scranton.