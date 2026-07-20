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Coroner identifies West Scranton shooting victim, says manner of death was homicide

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
The Lackawanna County Coroner on Monday identified last week's West Scranton shooting victim as city resident Clinton Thornton-Hill, 39.
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The Lackawanna County coroner on Monday identified last week's West Scranton shooting victim as city resident Clinton Thornton-Hill, 39.

The Lackawanna County coroner on Monday identified last week's West Scranton shooting victim as city resident Clinton Thornton-Hill, 39.

Thornton-Hill died of a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The manner of death is homicide, Coroner Tim Rowland said in an email to media.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the case, Rowland said.

"This is an active criminal investigation so we will not provide commentary at this time," Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said Monday.

Rowland previously said Thornton-Hill died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital by EMS after being found unconscious.
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Local ScrantonScranton PoliceLackawanna CountyTim RowlandClinton Thornton-Hill
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
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