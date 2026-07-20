Coroner identifies West Scranton shooting victim, says manner of death was homicide

The Lackawanna County coroner on Monday identified last week's West Scranton shooting victim as city resident Clinton Thornton-Hill, 39.

Thornton-Hill died of a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The manner of death is homicide, Coroner Tim Rowland said in an email to media.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the case, Rowland said.

"This is an active criminal investigation so we will not provide commentary at this time," Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said Monday.

Rowland previously said Thornton-Hill died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital by EMS after being found unconscious.