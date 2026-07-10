Williamsport Crosscutters earn championship spot, World Cup update, PSU camp in Scranton

Sarah and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio this week, discussing Williamsport Crosscutters baseball, FIFA World Cup soccer and a Penn State football camp happening in Scranton this weekend.

The Crosscutters on July 4 clinched the 1st Half Title and a trip to the MLB Draft League Championship with their 20-9 win over State College. Bob spent some time with the team this week and will have more on that tonight on FOX 56.

"There's a lot of good baseball there," Bob said.

Also, Sarah talks about spending every night at her daughters' softball games.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.