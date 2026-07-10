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Sports Voices

Williamsport Crosscutters earn championship spot, World Cup update, PSU camp in Scranton

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Sarah and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio this week, discussing Williamsport Crosscutters baseball, FIFA World Cup soccer and a Penn State football camp happening in Scranton this weekend.

The Crosscutters on July 4 clinched the 1st Half Title and a trip to the MLB Draft League Championship with their 20-9 win over State College. Bob spent some time with the team this week and will have more on that tonight on FOX 56.

"There's a lot of good baseball there," Bob said.

Also, Sarah talks about spending every night at her daughters' softball games.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

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Sports Voices Bob IdeSports VoicesFOX56Williamsport CrosscuttersWorld Cup 2026Nittany LionsPenn StateCollege sportsCollege footballBaseballWilliamsportLycoming CountyScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.<br/><br/>You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News