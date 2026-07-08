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Lackawanna College to build presence in Southeast PA as merger receives approval

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
Lackawanna College's Angeli Hall, the former Scranton Central High School, is located in downtown Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna College's Angeli Hall, the former Scranton Central High School, is located in downtown Scranton.

Lackawanna College will now offer more degrees as it builds a presence in Southeast Pennsylvania.

The school, based in Scranton, announced on Wednesday that it has received final approval from the U.S. Department of Education for its merger with Peirce College, an online school based in Philadelphia.

“We're so thrilled that the merger has finally been approved,” Lackawanna College President Jill A. Murray said. “Now it allows us to really understand our Philadelphia presence and our Philadelphia partners and expand our purview to the Philadelphia region, Southeast PA region, which I think is very exciting for us.”

With the merger complete, Lackawanna is now the largest open-enrollment, private, nonprofit institution at the undergraduate level in Pennsylvania.

Open enrollment means students can enroll without SAT scores or a minimum GPA requirement. Lackawanna serves more than 8,000 students annually in 11 locations and online — with the number expected to increase to 10,000 with the merger.

Additional degrees, presence

The colleges announced their plans to merge in August 2024. Peirce, established in 1865 to provide education for soldiers returning from the Civil War, at the time of the announcement had just under 1,400 students, who were predominantly women of color.

Peirce College is now Lackawanna College – Philadelphia Center. Lackawanna’s Peirce School of Online Education allows students to complete their courses 100% online. New degrees with the Lackawanna name will now include paralegal, health information technology and six masters programs.

“It's been a long road, and I think at the end of the day, it's really going to enhance the Lackawanna College presence and portfolio across the state as we continue to grow,” Murray said.

Talks of a merger began three years ago. Lackawanna had to cut some positions, due to duplicate roles at both colleges, Murray said. More than 100 adjunct faculty members from Peirce will continue to teach, she said.

The merger comes as Lackawanna recently announced three new skilled trade centers across central and western Pennsylvania, broke ground on the Center for Technology Innovation and prepared to join the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), an NCAA Division II conference.
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Local Lackawanna CollegePeirce CollegeJill MurrayScrantonHigher educationPhiladelphia
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
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