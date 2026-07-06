100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Luzerne County native treks from Georgia to Maine

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Ex-MLB outfielder Dykstra gets probation, fine in Pike County drug-related case

A Pike County judge sentenced former Major League Baseball player Len Dykstra on Thursday to serve a year on probation and pay a $500 fine in a drug-related case.

Luzerne County native treks from Georgia to Maine, hits halfway point and home

Hunter Lacomis decided to hike alone the almost 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail through 14 states along the East Coast as a personal challenge.

The Bear Creek native took a respite from trail life in his native Northeast Pennsylvania miles after hitting the iconic trail’s halfway point in Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.

Tags
UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyAppalachian TrailLenny DykstraPike County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News