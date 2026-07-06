Ex-MLB outfielder Dykstra gets probation, fine in Pike County drug-related case

A Pike County judge sentenced former Major League Baseball player Len Dykstra on Thursday to serve a year on probation and pay a $500 fine in a drug-related case.

Luzerne County native treks from Georgia to Maine, hits halfway point and home

Hunter Lacomis decided to hike alone the almost 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail through 14 states along the East Coast as a personal challenge.

The Bear Creek native took a respite from trail life in his native Northeast Pennsylvania miles after hitting the iconic trail’s halfway point in Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.