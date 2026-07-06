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Wilkes-Barre fireworks display will not be rescheduled

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT

The City of Wilkes-Barre will not reschedule its Fourth of July fireworks display at Kirby Park, which was cancelled Saturday evening due to a severe thunderstorm.

It would be “cost prohibitive” to put on another fireworks display, according to a statement from Mayor George Brown's office. The statement said the cost would include the fireworks and overtime for the police, fire and public works departments.

The city does not have an insurance policy for the cancelled fireworks and will not be reimbursed.

- Sydney Allabaugh
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News Briefs Wilkes-BarreGeorge BrownKirby ParkAmerica250PALuzerne CountyFourth of July
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