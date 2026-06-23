Star will shine over Milford Borough again to celebrate America250

For over a century, through wars, holidays and terrorist attacks, various beacons of hope stood on the knob overlooking the Milford Borough.

Since the 1930s, a star owned and erected by the Milford Lions Club sat on two concrete platforms on the knob. In 2017, the star was taken down by the National Park Service (NPS).

Now, after years of community advocacy the star will be lit again in time to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America.

“This is like the star of hope, right?” Pike County Commissioner Matthew Osterberg said. “So now we just need to look into the future.”

Milford was built on a bluff overlooking the Delaware River. The borough is on the edge of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

"When you stand up there, you have an incredible panoramic view of the borough of Milford and the hills leading out into New Jersey up the Delaware River, and as far as you can see, as far as New York State," the commissioner said.

The star was lit during the Christmas season and for other holidays and historic events, including for the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 and after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. But before the 15-foot iron star was assembled in the 1930s, the knob was a place for patriotism, hope and remembrance.

A flag waved from the knob in 1861 during the American Civil War, according to a report from the National Park Service . A flag pole was built and an American Flag displayed during the Spanish-American war in 1898.

A cemetery was dedicated on the knob in 1865, nine years before the borough was established.

A permanent fixture

In the 1950s, a cross was built into the star and lit up during the Easter holiday. It was on privately owned land. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area was not established until 1965.

newspapers.com A newspaper clipping about the star on the knob.

Eventually the land became part of the park and volunteers worked with the park service to maintain and light the star.

Nine years ago, park staff told the lions club that they could no longer illuminate the star, Osterberg said. It violated the First Amendment, which prohibits federal agencies from encouraging or prompting religion in any way, according to the NPS document.

Osterberg said an electrical wire ran through the woods to power the star. That was also not up to the National Park Service's safety standards.

"It's the federal government — whether we like them or not, those are the rules and regulations that these men and women have to follow,” he said.

A community effort began to restore the star. Organizers felt that the star was much more than a religious symbol.

Maria Farrell is a member of the Milford Lions Club and part of the effort to illuminate the knob again. She used to walk her kids to see the star.

"It was a huge part of my memory,” she said.

Restore the Star steps in

About a year ago, a citizens group called Restore the Star reached out to U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-Luzerne) and asked for help. He was supportive and started a dialogue with the National Park Service.

Through the county commissioners office, Osterberg reached out to the park’s former superintendent, John Donahue, who ironically was in charge when the star had to come down.

Donahue helped them draft a plan, which included the history of the property and the historical value of the star. They submitted those documents to the current superintendent, Eamon Leighty. He had some suggestions but was on board to figure out how to get the star back.

"He looked at it as being a historical structure that was located in the park when they bought it, and that they should be able to reestablish it, and that's how this developed,” he said.

Osterberg said ultimately the park superintendent does not decide on the star — it goes "up the chain."

The commissioner felt they were down to the eleventh hour — the county and the community wanted the star to shine again on the Fourth of July to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

Earlier this month they were approved by the park service to reestablish the star.

A beacon returns

The star won’t shine all the time. Osterberg said it will still only be illuminated for holidays and special occasions.

They are working with a local solar company to find a permanent solution to power the star. Regardless, the historic beacon will shine again on the Fourth of July.

“We're going to have it lit for the 250th anniversary ... celebrating our 250 years of history, but it's also looking at another 250 years of freedom in this country, and that's what this star can stand for,” Osterberg said.

Farrell, from the Lions Club, said they are seeking donations to help power and maintain the star into the future. Visit the Greater Pike Community Foundation to donate.