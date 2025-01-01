Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Since 2011, WVIA Public Media has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Watch live - Saturday, August 23rd at 10:30am on WVIA TV
The Teams participating in the 2025 game include Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA).
What is the Little League Challenger Division?
The Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League that enables boys & girls with physical and developmental challenges, ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball.
Since 2001, two Little League Challenger Division teams have been invited to play an exhibition game at the Little League World Series. The teams participating in the Challenger Division represents more than 30,000 players in over 900 leagues worldwide.
This program is feel-good television at its hearttugging best!
View episodes from previous years
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents the 2022 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
VIA Public Media presents the 2019 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2018 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2017 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2016 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2015 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2014 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game