Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Watch Live Saturday, August 23rd at 10:30 am on WVIA TV!

The Teams participating in the 2025 game include Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA).

What is the Little League Challenger Division?

The Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League that enables boys & girls with physical and developmental challenges, ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball.

Since 2001, two Little League Challenger Division teams have been invited to play an exhibition game at the Little League World Series. The teams participating in the Challenger Division represents more than 30,000 players in over 900 leagues worldwide.

This program is feel-good television at its hearttugging best!

