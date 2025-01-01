100 WVIA Way
Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Since 2011, WVIA Public Media has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series - Preview
Watch live - Saturday, August 23rd at 10:30am on WVIA TV
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30

Watch Live Saturday, August 23rd at 10:30 am on WVIA TV!

The Teams participating in the 2025 game include Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA).

What is the Little League Challenger Division?

The Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League that enables boys & girls with physical and developmental challenges, ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball.

Since 2001, two Little League Challenger Division teams have been invited to play an exhibition game at the Little League World Series. The teams participating in the Challenger Division represents more than 30,000 players in over 900 leagues worldwide.

This program is feel-good television at its hearttugging best!

View episodes from previous years
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2022 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents the 2022 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2022 E9 | 58:59
Watch 59:00
WVIA Special Presentations
2019 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
VIA Public Media presents the 2019 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2019 E7 | 59:00
Watch 59:00
WVIA Special Presentations
2018 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2018 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2018 E14 | 59:00
Watch 58:01
WVIA Special Presentations
2017 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2017 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2017 E5 | 58:01
Watch 58:00
WVIA Special Presentations
2016 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2016 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2016 E10 | 58:00
Watch 58:08
WVIA Special Presentations
2015 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2015 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2015 E9 | 58:08
Watch 50:34
WVIA Special Presentations
2014 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
WVIA presents The 2014 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2014 E4 | 50:34
Support for the 2025 Challenger Division Exhibition Game is provided by Eggland's Best.